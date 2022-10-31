Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Brian Facer joined British Cycling from Premiership rugby union club London Irish, where he was also chief executive

British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement.

Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell.

In September, it also apologised for recommending people should not use their bikes during the Queen's funeral.

Facer began the role in January 2021 after leaving London Irish rugby club.

While his tenure saw Great Britain top the cycling medals table at the delayed Tokyo Olympics last year, Facer leaves after a turbulent year for the governing body off the track.

In March this year, transgender cyclist Emily Bridges was stopped from competing in her first elite women's race by cycling's world governing body, the UCI.

It led to British Cycling suspending its previous regulations, which required riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition, and launching a full review.

In September, British Cycling acknowledged it had "got it wrong" after issuing the guidance for people not to ride during the Queen's funeral.

A few weeks later, it was heavily criticised and accused of getting involved in "greenwashing" after announcing an eight-year sponsorship deal with Shell.

British Cycling said it had already started the search for Facer's successor, with cycling delivery director Danielle Every appointed as the acting CEO.

"We remain fully committed to the delivery of our 'Lead our sport, inspire our communities' strategy, as we continue our work to support and grow our sport and wider activities, and provide our Great Britain Cycling Team riders with the best possible platform for success," said British Cycling chair Frank Slevin.

"Our new CEO will join the organisation at an exciting time as we build towards next year's inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024."