Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Nairo Quintana won the 2016 Vuelta a Espana and 2014 Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana's appeal against his disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The Colombian rider was stripped of his overall sixth-place finish at this year's Tour after analysis of two blood samples from the 32-year-old showed the presence of banned drug tramadol.

He has denied using a banned substance.

Because it is Quintana's first offence he is still eligible to participate in competition.

"Following the hearing, the panel deliberated and determined that the UCI's in-competition ban on tramadol was for medical rather than doping reasons and was therefore within the UCI's power and jurisdiction," Cas said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the panel was comfortably satisfied that the scientific evidence showed that Nairo Quintana's samples contained both tramadol and its two metabolites. On this basis, the panel concluded that the challenged decision should stand, and dismissed the appeal."

The UCI, cycling's governing body, said it welcomed the decision, adding: "This decision reinforces the validity of the tramadol ban in the UCI Medical Regulations in order to protect the health and safety of riders."

Following his disqualification from the Tour, Quintana said: "I am totally unaware of the use of this substance and I deny having used it in my career."

The Colombian is currently without a team after announcing his departure from Arkea-Samsic in October.

Tramadol was banned by the UCI in 2019 - however infringements of the in-competition ban are offences under medical rules and do not constitute anti-doping rule violations.

In addition to his disqualification from the Tour de France, two-time runner-up Quintana was fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£4,400).