Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Mark Stewart claimed wins in the scratch races at the UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca.

Archibald took the lead on the last lap of the women's race and held off Spain's Tania Calvo Barbero, with the USA's Jennifer Valente third.

Stewart finished ahead of Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri and third-placed Michele Scartezzini of Italy.

The Scot, 27, also finished third in the men's elimination race.

Stewart's results meant he leads the men's endurance standings on 35 points after the first of five rounds in the series, ahead of second-placed Mathias Guillemette.

Fellow Scot Archibald, 28, won the women's endurance title in the inaugural Champions League series last year after she finished 45 points clear at the top of the standings.

However, in a mixed showing in Mallorca, the double Olympic gold medallist was the first rider to exit in the elimination race and is sixth on 20 points after the first round, with Valente in top spot on 32 points.

British pair Sophie Lewis and Laura Kenny were seventh and eighth in the elimination race.

Lewis is seventh in the women's endurance rankings on 17 points, with Kenny in 15th on eight points.

The next round will take place on 19 November in Berlin.