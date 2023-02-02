Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Anna Kay is Britain's representative in the women's elite race on Saturday

The 2023 cyclo-cross World Championships start on Friday in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, with live coverage of the elite men's and women's races on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Defending men's champion Tom Pidcock will not be competing, however, as he is focusing on road racing but there is plenty of other British interest at the event, which runs from 3 to 5 February.

British champion Cameron Mason will be competing in the elite men's race for the first time on Sunday, alongside Thomas Mein, himself a previous national champion in 2022.

Anna Kay is the sole British representative in the elite women's race. She will be competing on Saturday on the back of multiple top-10 World Cup finishes last season.

Zoe Backstedt, who recently became both the elite and under-23s women's national champion, will be racing in Sunday's under-23s race for the first time, after claiming the junior women's title last year.

She will be joined by Ella Maclean-Howell, who came third in the elite level of the national championships, and Millie Couzens, making her debut on the world stage.

Great Britain will be represented in Saturday's men's under-23s race by fellow world debutant Corran Carrick-Anderson, and second-place finisher at the elite men's national championships, Joe Blackmore.

This year marks the first time that the team relay has full world championship status, and GB's team will be selected closer to the event on Friday.

Schedule and coverage

Coverage will be available on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Friday, 3 February

11:30-12:30 - Team Relay

Saturday, 4 February

12:00 - U23 Men's Race

13:50-15:10 - Women's Elite Race - BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 5 February

12:00 - U23 Women's Race

13:50-15:30 - Men's Elite Race - BBC iPlayer