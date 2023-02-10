Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Katie Archibald has won 19 European titles

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Oliver Wood won gold in the women's omnium and men's scratch race at the UEC European Track Championships.

Olympic champion Archibald dominated from start to finish in her four-race event to win a 19th European title.

Wood powered clear on the final lap of the 15km race to add to his silver medal from the men's team pursuit.

Dan Bigham won silver in the men's individual pursuit and Sophie Capewell took bronze in the women's sprint.

It proved another successful night for the Great Britain team in Grenchen, who now top the medal table, having taken women's gold and men's silver in the team pursuit on Thursday after a solid opening day.

Archibald, 28, set the tone, winning the scratch, tempo and elimination races to put herself in a commanding position before the points race.

The Scot navigated it superbly to seal victory by 31 points, further cementing her status as the most successful rider in the history of the championship.

Wood, 27, will also be delighted by his maiden gold at this level having won eight European bronze medals prior to this year.

Meanwhile, Bigham, who briefly held the world hour record in 2022 qualified fastest in the men's individual pursuit, setting a new track record in Grenchen.

However, he was unable to hold off the fast-finishing Italian Jonathan Milan, who came through to claim gold in the final kilometre.

Capewell shrugged off a fall earlier on Friday evening as she beat world champion Mathilde Gros of France to celebrate her first individual medal at this level.