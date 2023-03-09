Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Elisa Longo Borghini (centre) won last year's event, with Grace Brown (left) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (right) completing the podium

Organisers of the Women's Tour have said that funding is "urgently required" for this year's event.

The British stage race has lost some key partners since it was held for an eighth time last June.

A £500,000 shortfall must be filled by mid-April or the race could be cancelled, the Press Association reports.

Organisers announced the route on Thursday but warned that fresh sponsorship is needed.

The race went ahead without a title sponsor in 2022 and is still seeking a lead partner.

Additionally, three of the race's four jerseys - the leader, mountains and best young rider classifications - are without a sponsor, while commercial packages remain available for individual stages.

The race is also seeking a vehicle partner after Skoda exercised a break clause to end their deal at the end of last year.

Organisers Sweetspot have a soft deadline of mid-April to begin plugging the gap given the need to begin booking accommodation, finalising logistics for the race and confirming plans with local authorities.

Race director Mick Bennett said: "Given the current economic climate, we have had to work harder than ever before to put together a race befitting of the world's best teams and riders."

The route announced on Thursday will see the race begin with a stage between Stratford-upon-Avon and Royal Leamington Spa on 7 June and conclude with a street race around Birmingham on 11 June.

Stage two will go from Northampton to Ampthill, Bedfordshire, before the queen stage of the race from Dalby Forest to Guisborough via the North York Moors, the most northerly stage in the race's history.

The peloton will then return to Warwickshire for a stage between Coleshill and Derby before the circuit race around Birmingham's jewellery quarter.