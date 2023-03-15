Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tom Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike cross-country event at the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Tom Pidcock will miss the Milan-San Remo race on Saturday with concussion.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who won the Strade Bianche classic earlier this month, crashed out of Sunday's final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico.

"This is obviously disappointing for both Tom and team," said deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth.

"We saw at Strade Bianche the sort of form he's in and I know how keen he was to carry that into Milan-Sanremo."

Ellingworth added: "Rider welfare is our first priority and he'll follow the advice of our medical team to ensure that he's 100% ready to safely resume his Classics campaign."

Milan-San Remo is one of five prestigious 'Monument' one-day races in cycling along with the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Giro di Lombardia.