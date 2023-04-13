Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jon Dutton is a British Cycling member and has been a fan of the sport for more than four decades

British Cycling has appointed Jon Dutton as its new chief executive.

Dutton, who will start the role later in April, recently concluded his tenure as chief executive of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in England.

He replaces Danielle Every, who has been acting chief executive since Brian Facer left the governing body in October after a series of controversies.

Dutton said it was a "privilege" to take on the role.

"I am very grateful to the British Cycling Board for putting their faith in me, and while the current landscape for all sports is challenging, there are also boundless opportunities for growth," he said.

"Over the short term I look forward to meeting many of the people that contribute to ensuring that British Cycling continues to nurture talent, positively impact communities, and harness the success of our country's best riders to grow the sport at every level."

Among numerous roles in a 28-year career in sport, Dutton worked as director of readiness for the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart in Yorkshire, and is a board member of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.