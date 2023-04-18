Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The 165.2km second stage began in Reith, Austria, and ended in Ritten in northern Italy

British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart made it two wins from two at the Tour of the Alps with victory on the second stage.

Racing for Ineos Grenadiers, the 28-year-old pulled clear with Jack Haig in the closing stages before pipping the Australian to the line in Italy.

It increases his overall race lead to 18 seconds over Austrian Felix Gall while Briton Hugh Carthy is third, another four seconds back.

Geoghegan Hart won Monday's first stage on a steep final climb in Austria.

Wales' Geraint Thomas, 36, the 2018 Tour de France winner, is 15th in the overall standings.

Both Thomas and Geoghegan Hart are using the race as preparation for the Giro d'Italia, which starts on 6 May.

Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia in 2020 but has struggled with form and fitness since.

Stage two result

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 3hrs 57mins 42secs Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious) Same time Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain-Victorious) +2 secs Pavek Sivakov (Fra/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/EOLO-Kometa) Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education-Easypost) Ivan Sosa (Col/Movistar) Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu/EF Education-Easypost) Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra/AG2R Citroen) +29 secs Lennard Kamna (Ger/BORA-Hansgrohe) Same time

General classification

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 7hrs 15mins 22secs Felix Gall (Aut/AG2R Citroen) +18secs Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education-Easypost) +22secs Pavek Sivakov (Fra/Ineos Grenadiers) +28secs Ivan Sosa (Col/Movistar) Same time Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious) Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain-Victorious) +30secs Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/EOLO-Kometa) +32secs Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu/EF Education-Easypost) +40secs Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/BORA-Hansgrohe) +55secs