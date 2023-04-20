Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tao Geoghegan Hart finished 18th on stage four

Tao Geoghegan Hart maintained his 22-second lead over fellow Briton Hugh Carthy at the Tour of the Alps on the penultimate stage.

Thursday's 152.9km stage was won by Austrian Gregor Muhlberger, who pipped Torstein Traeen and Giulio Pellizzari in a breakaway in northern Italy.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Geoghegan Hart finished in the main group.

He was alongside EF Education-Easypost's Carthy and Australian Jack Haig, who is third overall.

Geoghegan Hart, 28, won the first two stages of the race earlier in the week and victory in the general classification would be his first race win since he triumphed in the Giro d'Italia in 2020.

The final day is a tricky 144.5km stage which begins with a steep climb and ends in the Italian city of Bruneck.

Stage four result

Gregor Muhlberger (Aut/Movistar) 4hrs 16mins 53secs Torstein Traeen (Nor/UNO-X) Same time Giulio Pellizzari (Ita/Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) Patrick Konrad (Aut/BORA-Hansgrohe) +40secs Stefan de Bod (SA/EF Education-Easypost) Same time Oscar Rodriguez (Spa/Movistar) Marco Frigo (Ita/ISRAEL-Premier Tech) Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra/AG2R Citroen Team) Mark Donovan (GB/Q36.5) Antonio Pedrero (Spa/Movistar)

General classification

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 15hrs 41mins 54secs Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education-Easypost) +22secs Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious) +28secs Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu/EF Education-Easypost) +36secs Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/EOLO-Kometa) +38secs Lennard Kamna (Ger/BORA-Hansgrohe) +45secs Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/BORA-Hansgrohe) +49secs Pavek Sivakov (Fra/Ineos Grenadiers) +56secs Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain-Victorious) +58secs Felix Gall (Aut/AG2R Citroen) +1min 20secs