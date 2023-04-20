Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Wout van Aert won the last stage of the men's Tour of Britain to finish in Wales on Llandudno's Great Orme in September 2021

Wrexham will host cycling's Tour of Britain for the first time in eight years when it provides the finish for stage two on Monday, 4 September.

The city last featured in the Tour when it co-hosted the Grand Depart in 2015.

The 2023 edition of the eight-day event will start and finish in south Wales at as yet unannounced locations.

The Welsh finale on Sunday, 10 September is part of a long-term agreement between race organisers and the Welsh Government.

Since the men's Tour of Britain returned to the cycling calendar in 2004, a total of 15 stages have taken place in Wales.

In 2015 the opening stage began in Beaumaris on Anglesey, crossing the Llanberis Pass and the Clwydian hills before finishing in Wrexham.

More recently, the city hosted a stage start of the Women's Tour last June and the announcement comes as Wrexham's football club bids to return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The club, which was taken over by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny in 2021, has brought global attention to the city via their Disney+ documentary series.

"Hosting the stage two finish of the Tour of Britain will once again put the spotlight on the county borough, and will add to the incredible excitement and buzz about Wrexham at the moment," said councillor Nigel Williams, Wrexham Council's lead member for economy.

"We're Wales' newest city, we have an amazing football club, we're making friends and attracting visitors from all over the world - and now we've been named as a key location in the one of the most prestigious sporting events in world cycling."

Race organisers say they will announce the starting location and route for stage two in the coming weeks, along with full details of the final stage in south Wales.