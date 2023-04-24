Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar won La Fleche Wallonne last week

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has said he was "lucky" to only break a wrist when he crashed out of Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classic.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel won the race to retain his title.

Pogacar, 24, had surgery on Sunday night and is now recovering.

"I'm lucky it's just a broken wrist, considering the crazy crash that happened," the Slovenian posted on social media.

"I really wish the best recovery to Dane Mikkel Honore who went down way harder than me.

"Congrats to Remco Evenepoel for the victory, our battle will wait until next time."

Honore - who crashed with Pogacar - also had to pull out of the race after 85 kilometres and was taken to hospital.

Pogacar had been aiming to become only the third man to complete a hat-trick of Ardennes classic wins, after Davide Rebellin in 2004 and Philippe Gilbert in 2011.