Antonio Tiberi and Trek-Segafredo part ways after Italian shoots a cat dead

Cycling

Antonio Tiberi is free to join another team after leaving Trek-Segafredo

Antonio Tiberi and Trek-Segafredo have parted ways after he shot dead a minister's cat in San Marino.

The 21-year-old Italian reportedly said he was trying out an air rifle and pointed it at a cat that belonged to San Marino's tourism and posts minister Federico Pedini Amati.

He was fined €4,000 (£3,500) by a court and suspended for 20 days by his team.

A statement from Trek-Segafredo said they and Tiberi had "mutually agreed to part ways".

It added: "The rider's actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition. With the rider's contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team."

When the incident happened, Amati said: "The cat didn't bother anyone.

"It had been with us for a long time. My three-year-old daughter Lucia loved it. You cannot kill a pet and get away with a 4,000-euro fine."

Trek-Segafredo said they would donate Mr Tiberi's suspended pay to an animal protection organisation.

Tiberi was 2019 juniors time trial world champion and had recently moved to San Marino.

