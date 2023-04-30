Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Yates was making his first race appearance since the Volta a Catalunya

Britain's Adam Yates finished safely in the bunch on the final stage to clinch victory in the Tour de Romandie.

It is the first overall title for the 30-year-old since his move to UAE Team Emirates this season.

Yates took the yellow jersey after a win in Saturday's fourth stage in the Swiss Alps and led Matteo Jorgenson by 19 seconds going into the last day.

Movistar's Fernando Gaviria won the final stage in a sprint finish but Yates maintained his advantage.

Sunday's stage took riders over 170.8km between Vufflens-la-Ville and Geneva.

Bahrain Victorious' Damiano Caruso of the Bahrain finished third overall with 20-year-old Briton Max Poole from Team DSM fourth.

"It's been a perfect week for us with two stage wins and the overall, so we can't ask for much more," said Yates, who will now switch focus to the Tour de France, which starts in Bilbao, Spain on 1 July.

"I'll have a small break now and then maybe do some altitude, and then step by step we'll make my condition a little bit better and hopefully be ready for the big objective at the Tour de France."

Stage five result

1. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Movistar) 3hrs 58mins 01secs

2. Nikias Arndt (Ger/Bahrain Victorious) same time

3. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) same time

4. Milan Menten (Bel/Lotto-Dstiny) same time

5. Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita/Astana) same time

Final overall standings

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 17hrs 12mins 42secs

2. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Movistar Team) +19secs

3. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +27secs

4. Max Poole (GB/Team DSM) +38secs

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama - FDJ) +41secs