From the section Cycling

Team Jumbo-Visma celebrate after the first stage in Torrevieja

British rider Anna Henderson will take the La Vuelta Femenina's red jersey into day two after Team Jumbo-Visma won the first stage in Torrevieja.

The Dutch side completed the 14.5km team time trial in 18 minutes and three seconds.

Henderson crossed the line first for Jumbo-Visma, taking the lead in the general classification standings.

"We are over the moon. This is our first win of the season," said Henderson.

"We believed in each other and this victory is the result."

Canyon-Sram finished second, one second behind Jumbo-Visma, with Trek-Segafredo in third.

Fellow Briton Lizzie Deignan also featured, returning to the sport after giving birth to her second child eight months ago.

The 34-year-old helped Trek-Segafredo to a third place finish, nine seconds behind the Dutch winners.

Stage two, a 105.8km flat ride from Orihuel to Pilar de la Horadada, resumes on Tuesday.

General classification after stage one

Anna Henderson (GB/Jumbo-Visma) 18mins 03secs Amber Kraak (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time Marianne Vosm (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time Riejanne Markus (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram) +1sec Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol/Canyon-Sram) +1sec Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-Sram) +1sec Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon-Sram) +1sec Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger/Canyon-Sram) +1sec Elizabeth Deignan (GB/Trek-Segafredo) +9secs

Team results