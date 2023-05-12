Close menu

Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage one, Marlen Reusser second

Demi Vollering
Vicgtory was Vollering's eighth this year

Defending champion Demi Vollering won stage one of the Itzulia Women with a dominant attack on the final climb.

The 26-year-old Dutchwoman, who rides for SD Worx, broke clear 12km from the finish of the 122km stage from Etxebarria to Markina-Xemein in Spain.

Swiss team-mate Marlen Reusser was second, 47 seconds behind, with Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon-Sram two seconds further back in third.

World champion Annemiek van Vleuten, riding for Movistar, finished fourth.

"I saw it was a really nice climb where I could gain time," Vollering said.

"My goal was to go as early as possible and gain a lot of time. We did really good as a team. They kept me safe by staying at the front and going into the downhills first.

"They also did the lead-out perfect up to the bottom of the climb with Marlen putting in a good pace."

The 133km second stage runs from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amurrio on Sunday, with the final 115km stage in Donostia on Monday.

Stage one result

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) 3hrs 16mins 32secs

2. Marlen Reusser (Sui/SD Worx) +47secs

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-Sram) +49secs

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) +51secs

5. Olivia Baril (Can/Team ADQ) Same time

6. Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-SUEZ) +1min 25secs

7. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) Same time

8. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Canyon-Sram) +1min 35secs

9. Loes Adegeest (Ned/FDJ-SUEZ) Same time

10. Eva van Agt (Ned/ Jumbo-Visma) Same time

General classification

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) 3hrs 16mins 22secs

2. Marlen Reusser (Sui/SD Worx) +51secs

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-Sram) +55secs

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) +1min 1sec

5. Olivia Baril (Can/Team ADQ) Same time

6. Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-SUEZ) +1min 35secs

7. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) Same time

8. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Canyon-Sram) +1min 45secs

9. Loes Adegeest (Ned/FDJ-SUEZ) Same time

10. Eva van Agt (Ned/ Jumbo-Visma) Same time

