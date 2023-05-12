Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bais, leading the breakaway, held a gap of more than 10 minutes on the main peloton with 45km to go

Italy's Davide Bais secured a surprise victory on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia, the first of his professional career.

The Eolo-Kometa rider, 25, won the race's first summit finish in six hours eight minutes 40 seconds.

The Czech Republic's Karel Vacek came second and Italy's Simone Petilli finished third, with all three chasing a first stage win.

Norway's Andreas Leknessund retained the overall lead of the race.

Bais, who had never achieved a top-three finish as a professional, also took the blue jersey for winning all three climbs and both intermediate sprints in the 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso d'Italia.

Vacek - part of a three-man breakaway group with Bais and Petilli - was dropped by his two rivals, but then staged a remarkable comeback.

He caught up with three kilometres remaining to lead for much of the final kilometre.

Petilli tried to launch his attack for Intermarche in the final period but Bais swept past both riders, sprinting ahead in the last 200m to take victory.

"Finally my first pro win has arrived," said Bais.

"It was unexpected because I went into the breakaway to prepare for an attack by [team-mate] Lorenzo Fortunato.

"In the finale, I knew I was the fastest so I waited for my time to come to do the last effort."

The stage, which normally delivers entertainment and drama up the highest peak in the Apennines, ended with the main contenders together more than three minutes behind the front trio - meaning there was no change in the general classification standings.

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas had a mechanical issue with his bike for the second successive day but was able to continue to finish seventh, and remains sixth in the overall standings.

He said the wind had put any of the big names off making a move with the stage finishing in snow.

"There was a super strong headwind," said the Welshman.

"Everyone was just waiting really. No-one wanted to push the pace, in the wheels it was a lot easier.

"It was a bit of a stalemate. We kind of wanted to race a bit but it wasn't the conditions to."

Overall leader Leknessund, riding for Team DSM, said the race was "a bit boring" with the main peloton coming up the mountain together.

"In the end it was only full gas in the last few kilometres, but we are grateful for that as we get more days in pink," the 23-year-old said.

Stage seven

1. Davide Bais (Ita/Eolo-Kometa) 6hrs 8mins 40secs

2. Karel Vacek (Cze/Corratec-Selle Italia) +9secs

3. Simone Petilli (Ita/Intermarche-Circus) +15secs

4. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick-Step)

5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)

6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

8. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates)

9. Eddie Dunbar (Irl/Team Jayco-AlUla)

10. Cristian Scaroni (Ita/Astana-Qazaqstan)

General classification

1. Andreas Leknessund (Nor/Team DSM) 29 hrs 2mins 38 secs

2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick-Step) +28secs

3. Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra/AG2R-Citroen) +30secs

4. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1mins

5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1mins 12secs

6. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 26secs

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Neutral/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

8. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 30secs

9. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1mins 54secs

10. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +1mins 59secs