Pidcock won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's cross country event

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock raced from the back to claim a sensational win in the cross-country short track at the Mountain Bike World Series.

The 23-year-old started the race in the Czech Republic in 40th place out of 41 after deciding to take part in the event just hours before it started.

But a late surge saw him power from 22nd place with two laps remaining.

New Zealand's Samuel Gaze came second with Germany's Luca Schwartzbauer in third.

"I only found out I was racing at 3pm having already done a three-and-a-half-hour training run this morning," Pidcock told Eurosport.

"I've been second here in the short track before so it's nice to win one.

"I wasn't really stressed at the start because I'd rather start a bit further behind, give ourselves a bit of space.

"I also didn't want to crash today. I have crashed on short track before and it can ruin the weekend. So just trying to stay out of trouble."

Olympic gold medallist Pidcock won the race in 20 minutes 17 seconds.

Austrian Laura Stigger won the women's race with Switzerland's Alessandra Keller finishing second ahead of compatriot Sina Frei.

The races at Nove Mesto were the first of the eight-round World Cup series.