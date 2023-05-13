Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands and SD Worx is unbeaten at the Itzulia Women

Defending champion Demi Vollering won the second stage of the Itzulia Women to extend her overall lead to 56 seconds.

Vollering is unbeaten in the event after winning all three stages in last year's race, and won the first stage of this year's race on Friday.

The SD-Worx rider had to sprint for victory past Soraya Paladin in second and team-mate Marlen Reusser in third.

Reusser remains second in the general classification.

"I cannot believe it again. This was not really the plan," said Vollering.

"It came to the final and we really hoped that Marlen [Reusser] could put a really good attack in and stay away, but it was not possible because it was going downhill too much.

"On the slippery roads it was tricky, but then I saw that I was in a good position to sprint."

The third and final stage on Sunday is 115km and finishes in Donostia.