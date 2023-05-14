Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Marlen Reusser also won Gent–Wevelgem earlier this season

Marlen Reusser claimed a superb solo win in the final stage of the Itzulia Women to overhaul team-mate Demi Vollering and take the overall tile.

Defending champion Vollering had won every previous stage of the race - all three in last year's inaugural event and the first two of this edition.

But her streak was ended when Reusser kicked clear with 13km to go of the 114.8km course in San Sebastian, Spain.

SD Worx rider Reusser crossed the line over two minutes ahead of Vollering.

It meant she comfortably overhauled the 56-second lead Dutch rider Vollering had taken into the final stage to win the title by one minute 50 seconds.

Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma finished third overall, 2:59 down on Swiss 31-year-old Reusser.

Stage three results

Marlen Reusser (Swi/SD Worx) 3hrs 09mins 56secs Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) +2mins 38secs Olivia Baril (Can/UAE Team ADQ) Same time Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-Suez) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM)

Final general classification