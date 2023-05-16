Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Cort has completed the Grand Tour stage sweep with his first Giro victory on his second appearance in the race

Magnus Cort claimed his maiden Giro d'Italia stage win as Geraint Thomas maintained a two-second overall lead.

Cort, 30, claimed victory on stage 10 after outpacing Canada's Derek Gee and Alessandro de Marchi of Italy in a sprint finish.

EF Education-EasyPost rider Cort now has stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

Britain's Thomas finished 51 seconds behind Cort, enough to retain his advantage over Primoz Roglic.

Denmark's Cort has previously won two Tour de France stages and six at the Vuelta a Espana.

Stage 11 on Wednesday is the longest of the Giro, a 219km ride from Camaiore to Tortona.

Event organisers announced on Tuesday that Friday's stage 13 will be shortened from 207km to 199km, because of snow and the risk of avalanches.

The 2,469-metre ascent of the Great St Bernard Pass has been deemed dangerous, and instead riders will pass through the tunnel.

Stage ten results

Magnus Cort (Den/EF Education-EasyPost) 4hrs 51mins 15 secs Derek Gee (Can/Israel - Premier Tech) Alessandro de Marchi (Ita/Team Jayco - AlUla) +2secs Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek - Segafredo) +51secs Pascal Ackermann (Ger/UAE Team Emirates) Stefano Oldani (Ita/Alpecin -Deceuninck) Jonathan Milan (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) Mark Cavendish (GB/Astana -Qazaqstan Team) Mirco Maestri (Ita/EOLO -Kometa Cycling Team) Filippo Fiorelli (Ita/Green Project -Bardiani)

General classification