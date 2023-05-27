Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Primoz Roglic had plenty of support on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia as Slovenian fans poured across the nearby border

Geraint Thomas' hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia look to have ended in agonising fashion as Primoz Roglic won the penultimate stage on Saturday.

Roglic won a brutal mountain time trial by 40 seconds from Thomas to take a 14-second lead into Sunday's final, processional stage.

The Slovenian won the 18.6km stage despite having to deal with a mechanical issue.

"It's just something amazing," said 33-year-old Roglic.

"I dropped the chain. It's part of it. I put it back and started [again].

"For sure, you don't want these things to happen but I put the chain back on and restarted."

Stage 20 between Tarvisio and the top of Monte Lussari in north east Italy took place just a few miles from the border with Roglic's home country of Slovenia.

And he said his fans provided him with extra "watts" as he finished in 42 minutes and 20 seconds.

The Giro concludes on Sunday with a processional 135km stage around Rome.

"One more day to go. I think the lap is quite hard and technical. It's not over until it is finished but it looks good," added Roglic.

