Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic overtakes Geraint Thomas for lead prior to last stage

From the section Cycling

Primoz Roglic rides through a flurry of Slovenian flags on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
Primoz Roglic had plenty of support on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia as Slovenian fans poured across the nearby border

Geraint Thomas' hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia look to have ended in agonising fashion as Primoz Roglic won the penultimate stage on Saturday.

Roglic won a brutal mountain time trial by 40 seconds from Thomas to take a 14-second lead into Sunday's final, processional stage.

The Slovenian won the 18.6km stage despite having to deal with a mechanical issue.

"It's just something amazing," said 33-year-old Roglic.

"I dropped the chain. It's part of it. I put it back and started [again].

"For sure, you don't want these things to happen but I put the chain back on and restarted."

Stage 20 between Tarvisio and the top of Monte Lussari in north east Italy took place just a few miles from the border with Roglic's home country of Slovenia.

And he said his fans provided him with extra "watts" as he finished in 42 minutes and 20 seconds.

The Giro concludes on Sunday with a processional 135km stage around Rome.

"One more day to go. I think the lap is quite hard and technical. It's not over until it is finished but it looks good," added Roglic.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 17:43

    Gutted for G, but massive kudos to Roglic. What an effort by all of them and the mechanical just made it a bit closer than it was going to be, great telly

  • Comment posted by grandad, today at 17:40

    Well done Roglic.! Can’t help wondering if a combination of G’s slow bike and helmet change and Roglic’s better sram technology made that vital difference.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:40

    BBC couldn't even be bothered to follow this live. Still having a hissy fit over yesterday's decision?

  • Comment posted by dontsignout, today at 17:40

    As we get older we fade.

    Something armchair warriors see in their dreams.

  • Comment posted by taffy52, today at 17:39

    TV coverage was non existant. Thanks for a wasted day. Kept on telling us how horrific the climb was but never showed any of it until last 5 riders & only tiny bits then. Might as well have been in a garage. Pathetic Italian tv.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 17:39

    Primoz on one today, but won the race by less time than that he would have lost to Almeida and Thomas on stage 16 had it not been for Kuss. Think Tao would have been in pink if he'd stayed upright.

  • Comment posted by smudge, today at 17:39

    Thomas is 37 but Roglic is 33 so not match of an age gap.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:36

    Unbelievable ITT and an incredible achievement from Roglic to overturn 26 seconds. Gutted for Thomas but no argument the best man won today even after a mechanical. This has been an incredible Giro and to think after three weeks of racing nearly 3,500km around Italy on some monstrous terrain the margin at the end is 14 seconds. Just another reason why I love cycling. Its man versus the world.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 17:36

    Why was there a pothole? Common Italy, get serious

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 17:41

      Paul replied:
      Why didn't he ride around it

  • Comment posted by caolilawell, today at 17:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jumpers4posts, today at 17:33

    Roglic wins by 40 secs, despite a mechanical!
    That’s got jungle juice written all over it!💉

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:37

      SD replied:
      Any actual proof then? You realise he will be tested.
      Actually, no you don't do you

  • Comment posted by Archie The Dog , today at 17:28

    Brilliant performance by them both , Roglic did well after slipping the chain on that Pot Hole , and luckily enough had someone to give him a push 👍

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 17:27

    Etiquette on the final stage? I remember Greg Lemond trailing on final Tour de France stage...

    • Reply posted by Jodbhoy, today at 17:29

      Jodbhoy replied:
      Not the final stage

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:27

    What a final TT. Gutted for G but delighted for Primož! Two legends of the sport. Shame there can only be one winner!

  • Comment posted by butcherboy, today at 17:27

    Gutted. Shame BBC cant show Thomas more respect during this race

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:27

    Redemption for Roglic and heartbreak for Thomas.
    That's sport for you.
    Compelling until the end.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:26

    Poor show Thomas. You've really let yourself down badly son. You crumbled when it mattered most.

    • Reply posted by my username, today at 17:29

      my username replied:
      Whereas some of us crumble getting up from an armchair.

  • Comment posted by mikeiplayer, today at 17:26

    Fair enough really ,would have been more but for the chain coming off,gutted for G though,he's a cool guy and a great sportsman.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 17:25

    Gutted for G and what a fantastic performance over the past 3 weeks - a mighty competitor and some incredible stage efforts throughout.
    Chapeau to Roglic for a stunning comeback today, and surely some redemption for the TdF Stage 20 collapse a couple of years ago.
    Hope to see G ride the Vuelta and the Worlds in Glasgow 🩷🚴‍♀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by vulpocracy, today at 17:22

    He’s still a champion for me. A great great sportsman.

