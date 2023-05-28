Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Kool added to her stage win on Friday to claim the RideLondon Classique title

Charlotte Kool won the RideLondon Classique with victory in the final stage as Britain's Lizzie Deignan came third in the general classification.

Team DSM's Kool had a five-second lead over Deignan, 34, heading into Sunday's final 92km stage around central London.

The Dutchwoman, 24, narrowly beat Chloe Dygert and Maike van der Duin across the line to finish 11 seconds clear in the general classification.

"I'm really happy, this one is for the team," Kool said.

"How we did it today, how strong the girls were, it was really impressive."

Kool, who fell and injured her arm in a late crash on Saturday, added to her stage win from Friday to claim overall victory.

"It was really tough, this morning I felt really bad. I'm happy I could even take this stage and the GC [general classification] home," she said.

Deignan, who was not involved in the final sprint, is one month into her return after giving birth to her second child.

She was set to support Elisa Balsamo but her Trek-Segafredo team-mate crashed in Friday's stage.

America's Dygert's overtook Deignan to claim second place in the general classification as the Briton finished 17th in the final stage.

"I was pretty nervous the whole day long and it was very hectic, very stressful. I stayed upright and to be honest that's a win for me today," Deignan said.

"My son is only eight months old and it's been a whirlwind."

Stage 3 result

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned/Team DSM) 2hrs 11mins 58secs

2. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram) Same time

3. Maike van der Duin (Ned/Canyon-Sram)

4. Amalie Dideriksen (Den/Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)

5. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ-Suez)

General classification after stage 3

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned/Team DSM) 9hrs 34mins 41secs

2. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram) +11secs

3. Lizzie Diegnan (GB/Trek-Segafredo) +15secs

4. Eleonora Gasparrini (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +22secs

5. Pfeiffer Georgi (GB/Team DSM) +24secs