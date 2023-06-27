Jack Carlin (left) is aiming for a first major gold medal at the Glasgow World Championships

UCI World Cycling Championships Venue: Glasgow Dates: 3-13 August

Jack Carlin chuckles when asked if being tagged as the nearly man rankles with him.

"Does it annoy me? It doesn't kill me inside but it's an ambition and aim of mine [to win]," he says.

Carlin, 26, has an impressive medal haul. It includes an Olympic silver and bronze, World silver and bronze, Commonwealth silver and bronze. You get the idea.

So far, the Paisley-born rider is missing the colour he craves. His collection is large already, but he's not satisfied.

"I can understand why people bring it up," Carlin tells BBC Scotland.

"You don't go into any race wanting to be second best or third best, you come into it win. As of yet, for me, that hasn't happened.

"If anyone's coming into a race to come second or third, they're lying. People want to take all the glory. All I can do is focus on my goals and tick the processes, and if it goes the way it should, it should return what I want.

"If it doesn't then it doesn't. I'm not going to lose sleep over it, put it that way."

It's a typically honest answer from a man who specialises in home truths. After the Tokyo Olympics, Carlin suffered a big drop in motivation despite clinching two medals.

Four years of hard graft were consigned to the past. He had to start again and went to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as the European and World Championships.

Form and fitness evaded him at various times and the elusive gold never arrived.

"To be honest, it was a disappointing year," Carlin says. "I had high ambitions.

"I went to the Euros and I was finding a bit of form and then had quite a big crash which finished my champs.

"I tried to get back up, race the final and then lost. That was as damaging physically as it was mentally - to be so close yet so far.

"So I went home and tried to get sorted out for worlds and flopped. It took a bit to get back from that, to be honest with you. I was quite demotivated and down in the dumps about it."

The off-season came at just the right time. It allowed him time to rest, recover, and reflect. Doing what you love isn't so bad after all, he thought.

This year has been about building himself back up to full fitness and form, and getting the enjoyment back. The enormous carrot of winning a world sprint or keirin title on his home track looms large.

Nine years ago, Carlin was one of those sitting in the stands watching others race round the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I remember just looking at it going, 'this is class'. I'd trained with a few of the Scottish lads on the other side of the boards and I thought, 'do you know what? That's where I want to be.'

"I don't want to be sitting in the crowd, I want to be on the other side of that and have the crowd cheering for me and cheering for the country."

Now he is hoping to inspire the next generation of Scottish cyclists to follow in his footsteps.

But on a personal note, winning that first major title in front of his friends and family would be the sweetest moment of all.

"I'd probably combust... just melt," he laughs. "It would probably be the pinnacle of my career.

"I don't even think if you go to the Olympics and do it, it would be higher because of what this place means to me and what the people around me supporting me would mean to me. To be there and celebrate it.

"But that's still way in the distance... That'll be me going home now, crying in the car before I switch on the engine!"

After so many near misses in the hunt for gold, glory in Glasgow would be fitting for Carlin. But whether it comes or not, expect him to get back on the bike and go again.