Geraint Thomas finished second to Primoz Roglic in the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Recent Giro d'Italia runner-up Geraint Thomas will return to action this month in the National Road Championships.

Thomas is one of 37 WorldTour and Women's WorldTour riders competing across three events from 21-25 June in Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire.

Fellow Welsh cyclist Elinor Barker also features, along with Katie Archibald, Fred Wright and Pfeiffer Georgi.

"I'm really thrilled to be back and racing at Nationals," said Ineos Grenadiers' Thomas.

"It will be the first time for me in the road race, at least [the first] in about 10 years.

"It looks like a tough course that will make it a very hard race. It's going to be great to be back out and racing after recently completing the Giro d'Italia."

The Championships will consist of a time trial, circuit and road race.