Rachel Atherton became the first woman to win 10 consecutive rounds of the World Cup in 2016

Britain's Rachel Atherton took bronze at Saturday's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill in Leogang, Austria.

Austria's Valentina Holl won in front of her home crowd with a time of three minutes and 23.222 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Camille Balanche.

Atherton was 7.334 seconds off the pace with fellow Briton Phoebe Gale fifth.

Last week saw five-time world champion Atherton, 35, win the World Cup event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland - her 40th World Cup medal.

Holl told Eurosport: "I mean everyone is here I also have massive expectations for myself and to do it here finally it feels so good.

"I think my bike was just going so much faster because in the first three corners I thought 'oh my God it feels different' but my mechanic did a really good job, to make it a lot firmer and it went a lot faster and helped me keep up my speed all the way down to the finish."