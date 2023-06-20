Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Marlen Reusser (centre), second place Demi Vollering (left) and third place Elisa Longo Borghini (right) on the Tour de Suisse podium

Team SD Worx rider Marlen Reusser has won the third edition of the Tour de Suisse Women's race.

Switzerland's Reusser finished one minute and two seconds ahead of teammate Demi Vollering, from the Netherlands, in the overall standings.

"I had great support from Demi," said Reusser.

"And for the last thirty kilometres it was just head down and full throttle. I still can't really believe that it actually worked."

The European time trial champion added: "I rank this win high next to all the other wins. I can't say where yet, but it's super nice."

The four-stage event in Switzerland concluded in Ebnat-Kappel and Reusser is the first Swiss winner.

New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black won the final stage, claiming her first World Tour stage victory at the age of 22.

Fisher-Black finished just a second ahead of Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Stage four results

1. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/Team SD Worx) 2hrs 47mins 49secs

2. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1sec

3. Marlen Reusser (Swi/Team SD Worx) +37secs

4. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) +1min 25secs

5. Eglantine Rayer (Fra/Team DSM) +1min 25secs

6. Julie Van de Velde (Bel/Fenix-Deceuninck) +1min 25secs

7. Petra Stiasny (Swi/Fenix-Deceuninck) +1min 28secs

8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 31secs

9. Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1min 55secs

10. Claire Steels (GB/Israel Premier Tech Roland) +1min 55secs

General classification

1. Marlen Reusser (Swi/Team SD Worx) 7hrs 53mins 22secs

2. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) +1min 2secs

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 17secs

4. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1min 24secs

5. Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon SRAM Racing) +3mins 35secs

6. Claire Steels (GB/Israel Premier Tech Roland) +3mins 38secs

7. Urska Zigart (Slo/Team Jayco Alula) +4mins 21secs

8. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/Team SD Worx) +4mins 57secs

9. Amber Kraak (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 3secs

10. Eglantine Rayer (Fra/Team DSM) +5mins 12secs