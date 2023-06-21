Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Josh Tarling won gold in the junior time trial at the 2022 Road Cycling World Championships in Australia

Josh Tarling became the youngest British elite men's time trial champion when he won by more than one minute at the National Road Championships.

Fellow Welsh riders Anna Morris and Elinor Barker took silver and bronze in the women's race won by the Isle of Man's Lizzie Holden in Darlington.

Tarling, 19, was one minute and three seconds faster than Fred Wright over the 41.1km course.

"It's a bit weird to have won," the Ineos Grenadiers rider said.

"Weird, but super happy. Super cool to have won against some big hitters and really nice that I get to wear this [British champion's jersey] in some cool races now.

"It was important not to go too hard at the start. I didn't want to go too easy when I felt good."

The championships continue on Friday, 23 June with elite men's and women's circuit races before the road races on Sunday.

Tarling, who is already a double British track champion having won points and team pursuit titles last year, is targeting more success in north Yorkshire this week.

"It'd be really nice to get another jersey in the circuit on Friday," he said.

"I podiumed last year so it would be nice. 'Crits' [criterium] are always fun and it's just a fight for an hour."