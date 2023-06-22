Close menu

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar injury came at 'perfect time' for third title bid

2023-06-22

Tadej Pogacar celebrating
Tadej Pogacar has already won two Tours de France but could only finish second last year

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar says a crash in which he fractured his wrist came at the "perfect time" for the 2023 Tour.

The 24-year-old Slovenian, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, was injured at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in April.

But the timing of the accident meant he was able to rest before his bid for a third Tour victory.

"I've already been back on the road for a few weeks now," Pogacar told the UAE's National newspaperexternal-link.

"Actually you could say it happened at a perfect time. Naturally I didn't want it to happen like that, but I was due a long break and I guess the injury just forced me to rest a bit more," he explained.

Pogacar had originally planned a four-week break in preparation for the Tour, which starts in Bilbao, Spain, on 1 July.

He had already won the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne before the crash in Belgium.

"It's been an unconventional preparation with the wrist injury, but it's been really good overall," Pogacar said.

The Slovenian won the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021 but was denied a third title in a row last year by Dane Jonas Vingegaard.

However, he said he was "excited" about his chances this year.

"We have a great team and understand each other well. There will also be strong competitors so it won't be straightforward, but we'll give it a good crack," he said.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 14:02

    Good to see him back on the bike, should be a good contest between him and the Lotto Jumbo juggernaut!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:55

    Great to see Pogačar recovered and ready for a battle royal with Jonas Vingegaard. UAE and Jumbo Visma have very strong teams so it should be and absolute cracker of a TdF after a really memorable Giro.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 13:39

    For sure he will be ready, let’s hope it’s an exciting, hard racing battle of a tour

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 13:36

    2 horse race on bikes, Jonas or Tadej, may the best man win. Probably the one with the best supporting team

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 13:28

    Pogačar is the best judge of his own condition, of course. He’s just finished an altitude camp, and he’s a quick starter, unlike some riders who need a few race days to complete the form buildup. Slovenian nats will probably give some clues as to whether he’s really in shape.

  • Comment posted by JimH, today at 13:22

    He’s going to need a stronger team than last year behind (in front of….) him if he’s going to compete against Jumbo Visma. Isolated far too often.

    • Reply posted by Steve T, today at 13:56

      Steve T replied:
      UAE Team Emirates look a strong 30 man squad on paper. Shame (but understandable) that Ayuso is going to the Vuelta.

