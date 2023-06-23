Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Megan Barker had endured a frustrating 2022 Commonwealth Games as she failed to finish the women's road race in Birmingham

Megan Barker won the British elite women's circuit race on Friday in a thrilling sprint finish.

The 25-year-old Welsh rider pipped Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson, 17, to the title at the National Road Championships in Redcar.

Madelaine Leech had led going into the final bend but had to settle for third as Team Inspired's Barker and Ferguson overtook for a photo finish.

Wales' Josh Tarling had taken the elite men's time trial title on Wednesday.