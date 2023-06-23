British National Road Championships: Megan Barker claims British women's circuit title
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Megan Barker won the British elite women's circuit race on Friday in a thrilling sprint finish.
The 25-year-old Welsh rider pipped Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson, 17, to the title at the National Road Championships in Redcar.
Madelaine Leech had led going into the final bend but had to settle for third as Team Inspired's Barker and Ferguson overtook for a photo finish.
Wales' Josh Tarling had taken the elite men's time trial title on Wednesday.