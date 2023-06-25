UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Bethany Shriever wins gold in the Netherlands
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
British Olympic champion Bethany Shriever won gold in the fourth round of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in the Netherlands.
The 24-year-old kicked off the season by winning both women's elite races in Turkey earlier this month.
And she raced to a third victory of the campaign in Papendal on Sunday in 33.911 seconds.
France's Joris Daudet was the winner of the men's elite race, finishing in 33.718s.
- Reilly wins BMX freestyle gold as Brooks takes bronze
- Tarling is youngest British time trial champion
- The shocking impact of commercial whaling: Top-secret Soviet whaling reports record the unimaginable number of whales killed
- Why did Jimmy Carr start his career all over again?: He reveals it all to Steven Bartlett in The Diary of a CEO