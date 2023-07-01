Close menu

Tour de France: Britain's Adam Yates beats identical twin Simon to win stage one

Britain's Adam Yates
Adam Yates had never won a Tour de France stage before

Britain's Adam Yates beat identical twin brother Simon to win stage one of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain and take the leader's yellow jersey.

UAE Team Emirates' Adam, 30, pulled away from Jayco AlUla rider Simon in the final stages of the uphill finish to win his first ever Tour stage.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar claimed third in a mini-group sprint.

"My brother came across to me. I didn't know if I should work with him. I asked and they said 'go for it'," said Adam.

Adam, who was unsure at first whether he was supposed to carry on attacking as he is a team-mate of Pogacar, added to ITV 4: "It's just amazing - I am super happy.

"I knew Simon was going good, I speak to him every day, we are really close and yeah just sharing this experience with him is really nice.

"I just wish he would have pulled a bit easier because he almost dropped me at one moment."

Earlier, Spanish rider Enric Mas and Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz both crashed on the descent of Cote de Vivero.

Mas was forced to pull out of the race with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, while Carapaz, who was bleeding from both knees, finished over 15 minutes behind the winner.

More to follow.

Stage one results

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 49secs

2. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +4secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +12secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

5. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech)

6. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis)

7. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe)

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek)

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

General classification after stage two

1. Adam Yates (GBR/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 39secs

2. Simon Yates (GBR/Team Jayco-AlUla) +8secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +18secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +22secs

5. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

6. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

7. Jai Hindley (Aus/BORA-hansgrohe) Same time

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:16

    What a terrible shame that Enric Mas is out of the race and that Richard Caracaz sustained a horrible knock to both knees on the decent of the Cote de Vivero. Could have been much worse.
    Without doubt the Yates brothers are made of granite and the sustained kick up the final climb by Adam was pure class. Two brothers in arms at the end and the Yellow jersey to Adam. Wow simply Wow.

  • Comment posted by Real to Real, today at 17:13

    Wow. What a fantastic start. Bury rules the Tour! Can it get better with Tom & Cav with stage wins? That would be the icing on the cake.

  • Comment posted by Robby Bobson, today at 17:11

    The Bury Boy get a one two, brilliant!

  • Comment posted by ERT, today at 17:09

    Loved that!!

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 17:08

    Well done .

    Excellent start .

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 17:08

    That was beautiful to watch. The Yates’ versus Jumbo. And a Tadej destroying Jonas at the end.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 16:59

    That was the best Tour opening stage I can remember.
    Chapeau !!

  • Comment posted by Arethesemyfeet, today at 16:57

    Well that was fun ! More please !!!

  • Comment posted by MattSucci, today at 16:56

    Brilliant achievement! Your parents must be so very proud of you both!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:54

    A Yates brothers one and two and Adam the apple of UAE's eye in Yellow. Well done to British cycling and a wonderful start to this years Tour de France.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:49

    Well done Adam Yates on superb win. Brilliant start to the the TdF by the Yates brothers. Best first stage in years.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 16:49

    Where is Chris Boardman. I found Pete earring distracting.

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 16:51

      Pete replied:
      You need a GCN app.

  • Comment posted by 4DS, today at 16:43

    Superb win,should please the organizers.. Chapeau.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 16:42

    They should get a tandem and take shots each at the front…preserve brotherly love and all that. Well done both guys.

  • Comment posted by Roomania, today at 16:41

    Brilliant ride from both Adam and Simon. Chapeaux to them both.

  • Comment posted by ChrisC, today at 16:41

    Agree with the comment on it being one of the very best first stages of TDF.
    Good on the Basques. What a crowd turned out!

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 16:37

    A wonderful result. Adam and Simon 1 an 2. Adam in yellow!

    That should be absolutely perfect for BBC TV News to completely ignore this evening.

    • Reply posted by Neilinabbey, today at 16:46

      Neilinabbey replied:
      Give it a rest.

  • Comment posted by Tallrover, today at 16:36

    Brilliant result. Is it a first? Roughly around the same time the last Aussie wicket went down so I was all over the place channel hopping!

    If they were both from Yorkshire it would have been mentioned a million times already. Lancashire boyz rule… :-)

    • Reply posted by Inventing Johnson Klute, today at 16:42

      Inventing Johnson Klute replied:
      Yeah, well done to the Brownlee Brothers.

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 16:35

    What a stage

