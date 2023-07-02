Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Frenchman Victor Lafay produced a brilliantly timed attack to win the second stage of the Tour de France.

Belgium's Wout van Aert had appeared perfectly placed to take the 208.9km stage, which ended in San Sebastian.

But Lafay burst clear with 900m to go and Van Aert was left banging his handlebars in frustration after being unable to reel him in.

Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey, with his twin brother Simon in joint-second place.

Simon is six seconds back, along with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar who claimed valuable bonus seconds over his rivals in the general classification by being first to the summit of Jaizkibel, the final climb of the day.

That was where the stage, the longest of this year's Tour, burst into life, with Pogacar beating last year's champion Jonas Vingegaard in a sprint to the top.

The pair did not attempt to stay clear on the descent, and it appeared Van Aert would be led out to a sprint finish by his Jumbo Visma team-mates.

They held off a series of late attacks, including one by Britain's Tom Pidcock, but Lafay's late surge took him clear and he had the power to hold off Van Aert and cross the line.

Pogacar picked up more bonus seconds by finishing third, with Pidcock fourth.

Lafay's win was his first at the Tour de France and the first success by his French team Cofidis at their home race since 2008.

After two days in the mountainous Basque Country, the race leaves Spain and heads for France for Monday's third stage, a 187.54km route from Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne.

It promises to be the first stage of this year's Tour that gives Mark Cavendish a realistic chance of victory as he chases a 35th Tour stage win, which would give him the all-time record over the legendary Eddy Merckx.

Stage two results

1. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) 4hrs 46mins 39secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

4. Tom Pidcock (GB/INEOS Grenadiers)

5. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious)

6. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech)

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM-Firmenich)

8. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech)

9. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe)

10. Steff Crass (Bel/TotalEnergies)

General classification after stage two

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 9hrs 9mins 18secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +6secs

3. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) Same time

4. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) +12secs

5. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +16secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +17secs

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +22secs

8. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

9. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious)

10. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers)