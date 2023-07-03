Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Elisa Longo Borghini finished fourth overall in last year's Giro d'Italia Donne, with her best finish being second in 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini edged a three-way sprint to the line to claim victory on stage four of the Giro d'Italia Donne.

The Italian, 31, took an emotional win on home soil ahead of Veronica Ewers, with overall race leader and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten third.

Longo Borghini became Italy's time-trial champion for a seventh time last month so is wearing a tricolore jersey.

"I'm always proud to wear the tricolore and to win here is something special and unique," she said.

It was Longo Borghini's first win since her team rebranded as Lidl-Trek and lifted her into second in the general classification standings.

She is 49 seconds behind Dutch rider Van Vleuten, a four-time winner, with USA's Ewers a further four seconds back.

Longo Borghini added: "We started the stage with the idea of saving as much energy as possible in view of tomorrow's hard stage but when I saw Annemiek attacking, I felt the instinct to follow and see what would happen.

"We caught Veronica Ewers and went full to the line. From the 5km to go sign onwards, I just focused on the best way to win the stage.

"Being there, on the GC podium, makes me happy, but my thoughts on the eve of the race have not changed. I want to live the Giro day by day."

Stage four results

1. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) 3hrs 33mins 8secs

2. Veronica Ewers (USA/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) Same time

3. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar)

4. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team SD Worx) +40secs

5. Marianne Vos (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time

6. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon SRAM Racing)

7. Silvia Persico (Ita/UAE Team ADQ)

8. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus/Team Jayco-AlUla)

9. Fem Van Empel (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma)

10. Anouska Koster (Ned/Uno-X Pro Cycling)

General classification

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 9hrs 5mins 33secs

2. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +49secs

3. Veronica Ewers (USA/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) +53secs

4. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez) +01min 33secs

5. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +01:35

6. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) +01:39

7. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Team Jayco-AlUla) Same time

8. Marta Cavalli (Ita/FDJ-Suez)

9. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/UAE Team ADQ)

10. Gaia Realini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +01:43