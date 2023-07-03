Close menu

Tour de France 2023: Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory on stage three

Jasper Philipsen
Jasper Philipsen has now won three stages of the Tour de France in his career

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory on stage three of the Tour de France as Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Philipsen, 25, edged out Germany's Phil Bauhaus with Australia's Caleb Ewan in third in the first bunch-sprint finish of this year's Tour.

Britain's Mark Cavendish was in sixth as the race crossed from Spain to the finish at Bayonne in France.

Yates now leads team-mate Tadej Pogacar and his brother Simon by six seconds.

It was an exciting end to a 187.4km stage that began in Amorebieta-Etxano and ended on the other side of the French border.

Philipsen was led out expertly by his Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mate Mathieu van der Poel to finish half a wheel ahead of Bauhaus and Ewan, but there was some controversy about the way his compatriot Wout van Aert was squeezed out of the race.

Van Aert, who finished second in Sunday's second stage, attempted to pass Philipsen on the inside of the final bend but ran out of room because of the barriers and was forced to slow up.

The race commissaires reviewed video footage of the incident before confirming Philipsen's victory.

"It was a bit of a doubt, but they make it really exciting in the end," Philipsen said after being told the result would stand.

"It was tense but it's the Tour de France and there are no presents. We can be really happy with the team performance. It was a great leadout with Jonas [Rickaert] and then Mathieu did a fantastic job, and I'm really happy to keep it to the finish line.

"I tried to take the shortest route to the finish and I'm really happy to be first over the line."

Cavendish had closely followed Philipsen's wheel as the sprinters jostled for position before the final kilometre but was not able to launch his own decisive attack.

The 'Manx Missile' was still smiling at the finish line, however, and during stage four on Tuesday he will have another chance to break the record of 34 Tour stage wins he currently shares with Eddy Merckx.

Another bunch sprint is expected at the end of a flat route that sees the race travel 181.8km from Dax to Nogaro.

Stage three results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4hrs 43mins 15secs

2. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain-Victorious) same time

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Dstny)

4. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned/Soudal-Quick Step)

5. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)

6. Mark Cavendish (GB/Astana Qazaqstan)

7. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-hansgrohe)

8. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jayco AlUla)

9. Mads Pedersen (Den/Lidl-Trek)

10. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Cofidis)

General classification after stage three

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 13hrs 52mins 33secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +6secs

3. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) same time

4. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) +12secs

5. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +16secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +17secs

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +22secs

8. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

9. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers)

10. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek)

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 18:14

    glad they all stayed upright - it got twitchy a few times in the run-in

  • Comment posted by Voodooman, today at 17:59

    I really enjoyed the last few K. The u turn could have been a disaster. My dream for Cav is Paris with all the British riders forming a lead out team for him . LOL

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 17:56

    Soudal messed up the lead out today, picking it up with 8 km to go they ran out of firepower at the flame rouge, I’m sure they will learn from the mistake

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 17:53

    Good win for Philipsen and quite a technical finish that only really suited one lead out train.
    Plenty of better options for Cav in the days to come, with Bordeaux his best bet.
    Just remember that Cav out sprinted a number of decent guys today, so keep the faith 🙏🏻

  • Comment posted by Paul W, today at 17:52

    Think I'll avoid watching the sprint stages from now on. The coverage is making me nauseous. Even if Cavendish beats the record, it's a false equivalence. If Merckx had hunted stages, he'd have 75 on his record.

    • Reply posted by freddbloggs, today at 18:01

      freddbloggs replied:
      No... It isn't... Merckx himself has said he never thought a sprinter would even get close. It's an absolutely phenomenal achievement.

  • Comment posted by Argyle, today at 17:49

    Thought it was a positive sprint for Cav taking into account he had no lead out to really get him into play. Some tough cookies to overcome. You can do it Cav!

  • Comment posted by JarlStreamus, today at 17:48

    I just don't see where Cav can win, in an all put horsepower race he won't win. His team are pretty useless at leadouts and Cav himself isn't that versatile so it's not like he can win an uphill kick or go in the breakaway.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:49

      SD replied:
      He'll have to use another team as lead out. He's done it before.

  • Comment posted by freddie, today at 17:42

    It was a slightly chaotic finish today and at times it looked as if there could be a nasty crash so I think Cav was wise not to ay it all on the line today. My biggest worry for him is not his straight line speed in the final 200m when up against the other fast men but the group power of Quickstep and that lead out that looked very dominant.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:36

    In work today so will have to wait for the highlights but I hope Cav wasn’t going at full chat and ended up being out classed. In the immortal words of Kevin Keegan “I would love it…” if Cav could get that one stage victory!!

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 17:35

    Wout must think the world’s against him.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:39

      Red Hare replied:
      Can’t relegate Philipsen for that deviation, especially as the road curves right at that point.

  • Comment posted by Dominic, today at 17:33

    Just 1 win for Cavendish... that's all we're asking for!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:32

    Fine win for Philipsen as the tour enters France, passing through the beautiful Basque town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, where Louis XIV married the Spanish Infanta, Maria Theresa, in 1660. Great finish in Bayonne.
    Best wishes to Mark Cavendish for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Plantagenet Disposition, today at 17:53

      Plantagenet Disposition replied:
      Clearly, it would be infantile to dispute your historical flavour text, old chap.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:32

    Cavendish keeping his powder dry, glad he held back that could have gone so wrong today.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:33

      SD replied:
      Tomorrow will suit him better being a totally flat sprint stage.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:28

    Good win for Philipsen, got a bit sketchy towards end as fair bit of jostling for position.

    Tomorrow pure sprint stage so he'll be in with a shout again long with likes of Jakobsen, Groenwegen, Pedersen and Cavendish.

    Trouble is sprint stages can be pretty boring until last 3km.

