Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jai Hindley has won a stage at the Tour de France for the first time in his career

Australian Jai Hindley won stage five of his debut Tour de France to take the overall leader's yellow jersey from Britain's Adam Yates.

Hindley, winner of last year's Giro d'Italia, claimed a breakaway victory by 32 seconds over the chasing pack.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard opened up a lead over two-time winner Tadej Pogacar on the final climb.

Giulio Ciccone crossed the line in second, while Felix Gall finished third.

Stage five results

1. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 57mins 07secs

2. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +32secs

3. Felix Gall (Aut/AG2R-Citroen Team) Same time

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +34secs

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +1min 38secs

7. Daniel Martínez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

8. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

10. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

General classification after stage five

1. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) 22hrs 15mins 12secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +47secs

3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +1min 03secs

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 11secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 34secs

6. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 40secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) Same time

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +1min 56 secs

9. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time