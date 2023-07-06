Close menu

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar beats Jonas Vingegaard to win stage six after thrilling finale

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Victory on stage six has boosted Tadej Pogacar's chances of a third Tour de France title

Tadej Pogacar produced a stunning attack on the final climb to Cauterets-Cambasque as he soloed clear of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard to win stage six of the Tour de France.

It was a superb response from Pogacar, who lost over a minute to Vingegaard in Thursday's first day in the Pyrenees.

The two-time winner is now second overall, 25 seconds behind Vingegaard in the general classification.

Vingegaard took the leader's yellow jersey from Australia's Jai Hindley.

Hindley fell to third in the overall GC standings having been dropped on the penultimate climb up the iconic Col du Tourmalet, and eventually finishing sixth.

The Bora-hansgrohe rider was two minutes and 39 seconds down on Pogacar in a group containing Britain's Simon Yates and Spanish rider Carlos Rodriguez.

Yates and brother Adam, plus fellow Englishman Tom Pidcock, all sit in the top 10 of the general classification after a gruelling day which saw the race travel 144.9km from Tarbes to the summit finish at Cauterets-Cambasque.

'It's going to be a big battle until the last stage'

It was a stage that saw Pogacar deliver a sensational response to set up a potentially epic duel between himself and Vingegaard over the 15 remaining stages of cycling's greatest race.

"I would not say it's revenge but it feels sweet to win and to take some time back," Pogacar said.

"I feel a little bit relieved, I feel much better now.

"The display Jonas [Vingegaard] showed yesterday was incredible and I was thinking when they started to pull on the Tourmalet, I thought, 'if it's going to happen like yesterday we can pack our bags and go home'.

"Luckily I had good legs today and I could follow on the Tourmalet. I felt quite comfortable and when I felt it was the right moment in the end I attacked and it was a big relief.

"I would say now it's almost the perfect gap and it's going to be a big battle until the last stage I think."

On Wednesday the Slovenian had appeared to be suffering from the effects of his long injury lay-off as he lost significant time to Vingegaard and dropped to sixth overall.

And when Jumbo-Visma raised the tempo for the Dane to attack on the Tourmalet, scattering what was left of the main peloton, it appeared as though Vingegaard was attempting to utilise identical tactics.

But having resisted his rival's attack near the top of that 17.1km ascent, Pogacar patiently sat on his wheel before launching an unanswerable move of his own 2.8km from the line.

As he accelerated clear, he opened up a gap of seven and then 10 seconds, gradually increasing it until by the finish line he had cut his arrears in half to leave the race delicately poised.

Friday sees the Tour travel 169.9km from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, with a sprint finish expected and an opportunity for Mark Cavendish to potentially set the outright record for stage wins he currently shares with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

Stage six results

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 54mins 27secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +24secs

3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +1min 22secs

4. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/Movistar) +2mins 06secs

5. James Shaw (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) +2mins 15secs

6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe) +2mins 39secs

7. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

8. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla)

9. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 11secs

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) Same time

General classification after stage six

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 26hrs 10mins 44secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 42secs

9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs

  • Comment posted by pirlosfeet, today at 18:00

    Last hour of the climb today was incredible to watch.

    Can't wait for more of this. Its amazing how quickly they climb, their mental fortitude and physical fitness to endure the grueling nature of this.

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, today at 17:52

    Tired of seeing every article end with Cav - if he's got what it takes, he'll win; at this rate, they may as well gift him the win and just shut everyone up.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:50

    Five stages and it feels like we have had a whole Tour de France such has been the excitement and competitive nature of the race. Jai Hindley gave up the Yellow jersey but maintains third overall. I think he is a good bet for the third step in Paris. Vingegaard and Pogacar will now duel it out on the Puy de Dome the Colombier. Only a drunk could pick the overall winner now.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:00

      SD replied:
      So who's your winner then?

  • Comment posted by chilli willi, today at 17:38

    These guys are hard as nails . Torn muscles , broken bones, tarmac burns the length of their limbs . Yet they just keep going .

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:35

    Great to see Pogacar bounce back today, he'll be looking forward to Sunday now on the Puy-de-Dome. Which I think will be another epic day of racing. TDF 2023 shaping up to be one of the best.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:34

    Whilst Vingegaard is in Yellow, Jumbo burned a lot of bodies today for not much gain. van Aert was completely blown on the Cauterets as was Kuss and Kelderman earlier. For all his efforts Vingegaard and Jumbo could not drop Pogacar. The real winner today was Pogacar with no team to pull him up the final climb and he still kicked the legs off his rivals. Jumbo cant keep doing what they are doing.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 17:52

      saddletramp replied:
      Jumbo ?

  • Comment posted by phil13a, today at 17:33

    It’s embarrassing how far trek have fallen since the USPS/DSC era

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:43

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      I would rather be rubbish than a bunch of cheats,

  • Comment posted by David Black, today at 17:27

    It makes me wince to see this chap climbing with such vim after breaking a wrist.
    With a sore or healing wrist, I would descend or ride on the flat (almost) all day. But I couldn't climb for more than the briefest moment. Chapeau!

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 17:26

    A stage for the ages and fantastic recovery for Pogacar, after the woes of yesterday👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

    Has there ever been a situation where the new rider in yellow won't be celebrating afterwards- Vingegaard knows that this battle is going all the way to Paris now.
    Bring on Sunday's epic stage!!!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:28

      SD replied:
      Agree. Pogacar probably happier then Vingegaard.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:26

    Loved Ned Boulting quote(obviously with nod to Fergie):

    "Cycling bloody hell!"

  • Comment posted by MartinH, today at 17:25

    I didn't see that coming. Unbelievable effort from Pogacer.If maintains that form he could run away with this.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:25

    3 Brits in the top 10! Love to see.

    Pogacar proving he is still the man to beat on this Tour. What a great day of cycling.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 17:23

    That was a great ride by Pogacar. Last year I was hoping for Vingegaard to win, this I’m rooting for Pogacar this year. He’s basically got to ride against the whole Jumbo team, and has to crack WvA. He timed it perfectly today.

  • Comment posted by nruk123, today at 17:22

    I don't like big comebacks the day after a cyclist struggles. Not great history in that area

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 17:46

      TonyH replied:
      The difference is that testing these days - and for some time -- is light years away from what it was. Plus sponsors don't want to be shamed, either in the days of the tour, a few weeks time, or a couple of years away with retrospective testing. If you don't like 'comebacks', do you still celebrate Merckx, Anquetil, Hinault & Indurain? All have been shown to be on the sauce, or very dodgy.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:22

    The Tourmalet left bodies all over the mountain and the only saving grace was the decent for riders to recover before the Cauterets. When Vingegaard pushed on the final climb and took Pogacar with him we all knew it was a two man race. Pogacar sat on his wheel like an assassin and waited for his moment to jump and when he did it was a gain of 10 second in 150 metres. The best TdF in years.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 17:21

    Great to see 3 Brits in the top 10 too.

    Excellent start.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 17:19

    Great to see 3 Brits in the top 10 too.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 17:19

    Has the potential to be an all time classic tour.

    Already the big names going at it and taking time out of each other.

  • Comment posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 17:17

    So calculated by Pogacar.
    Not his normal strategy but glad to see Jumbo having it dished out to them for once.
    Pogacar congratulated Vingegaard afterwards. Class gesture.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:22

      SD replied:
      Pogacar and Vingegaard fierce rivals but have great respect for each other.
      Great to see.

      Contrast to some other sports.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:15

    Unlike some new to cycling I just knew it was far too early to discount Pogacar after yesterday.
    He's playing it smarter than last year, sitting on, letting Jumbo do all the work then attacking on last climb where gradients favour him more than Vingegaard.

