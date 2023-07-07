Close menu

Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen denies Mark Cavendish outright stage wins record

Last updated on

Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory
Jasper Philipsen (fourth from left) powered past Mark Cavendish (left) in the final metres in Bordeaux

Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record 35th stage win at the Tour de France with victory in Bordeaux.

Britain's Cavendish surged into the lead in the final sprint on Friday before Philipsen powered past him in sight of the line on stage seven.

Cavendish jointly holds the record for most Tour stage wins on 34 with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

The victory saw Belgium's Philipsen secure his third stage win in the Tour this year.

Denmark's defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage seven results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 3hrs 46mins 28secs

2. Mark Cavendish (GB/Astana-Qazaqstan) Same time

3. Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)

4. Luca Mozzato (Ita/Arkea-Samsic)

5. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jayco-AlUla)

6. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-hansgrohe)

7. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious)

8. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Cofidis)

9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Uno-X Pro)

10. Mads Pedersen (Den/Lidl - Trek)

General classification after stage seven

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 29hrs 57mins 12secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 43secs

9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:04

    Unlucky Cavendish. Just seen his interview on GCN/Eurosport and he said when he made his move and put the hammer down his gears jumped from 11 to12 in the cassette and back again so his cadence was impacted. Obviously cadence is everything for the momentum of a sprint. Go again Cavendish its not over.

    • Reply posted by Rob from Erith, today at 17:11

      Rob from Erith replied:
      Only trouble is there aren’t too many stages left that are truly winnable for him left.
      Seems like he was very unlucky today though

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:04

    Super finish again

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:03

    Unlucky today , but he can go again. So close and a thirteen year age difference amazing rider. GO CAV GO

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:00

    Brilliant again from Phillipsen who is fastest sprinter.
    Looked like MVP launched his lead out a bit soon by Jasper was confident he could beat the rest.

  • Comment posted by scooter, today at 17:00

    Gears jumped going over that speed bump, thought he had it

  • Comment posted by WingedMonkey, today at 16:57

    That was so close. Cavendish was in stealth mode, coming from deep then suddenly cranking it up to full Manx missile, but he just didn't have the benefit of a nice long lead-out train. Fair play to Philipsen, though: he finished it like a pro.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:09

      Red Hare replied:
      Nobody has a long lead out train these days. Even Philipsen doesn’t always use the Sinkeldam-Rickaert-MVDP train. Only the last chap is essential.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:57

    Apparently Cav told Eurosport he had gear issues towards the finish. The way Philipsen swept past him I can believe it.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:02

      SD replied:
      No. Phillipsen just quicker

  • Comment posted by Easy, today at 16:56

    Up against younger legs, he may just need a bit of luck to get that elusive win.

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 16:59

      Alba replied:
      Cyclists have other avenues.

  • Comment posted by pupsmum, today at 16:53

    Come on Cav, we love you

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 16:53

    I thought he had that one..unlucky

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:51

    Good work by Bridget Phillipson!

  • Comment posted by RolandBarthez, today at 16:46

    Good!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:41

    Would be nice if the let cavendish win into Paris

    • Reply posted by jcondylis01, today at 16:44

      jcondylis01 replied:
      Not sure if Cav would like that.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:40

    So close Mark. With the stage arriving the Bordeaux, the World capital of wine, I had a bottle of claret ready to celebrate. Hopefully it won’t be long until it’s opened.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 16:40

    Saving it for Paris

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 16:46

      Nigel replied:
      He did that last year and look what happened....
      I just he wins one stage anywhere on this tour.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:39

    Fantastic effort 👍👍👍👍

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:36

    Philipsen: "I would also loved to have seen [Cavendish] win, like everybody."

    Then WHY DIDN'T YOU LET HIM?! 😂

    But still, nice to know he is competing at the front. The record is there for the taking.

    • Reply posted by GrouchyD, today at 16:53

      GrouchyD replied:
      Cavs gears skipped, which bodes well for future sprints if he can continue this form and keep surfing the right wheels.

  • Comment posted by helloall, today at 16:36

    Cav has given so much entertainment over the years, since his first TdF win in 2008, and he is still giving!
    The outright record would be a nice story to finish his career, but whether or not he wins another is incidental to his legacy imho. We'll miss him when he's retired.

  • Comment posted by Luke King, today at 16:35

    Philipsen with a clear deviation from the racing line severely impeding Girmay

  • Comment posted by suzysuzuki, today at 16:35

    Good effort by Cav but Philipsen is going to have to be out of the picture or lose a massive amount of form for Cav to win. And to be fair, he did not "edge clear" as reported above, in sprinting terms he won by a distance.

    • Reply posted by GrouchyD, today at 16:54

      GrouchyD replied:
      Watch it again, Cavs gears skip and he has to sit down, not saying Philipsen wouldn't have won anyway, but Cav was let down by his kit there.

