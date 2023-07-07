Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jasper Philipsen (fourth from left) powered past Mark Cavendish (left) in the final metres in Bordeaux

Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record 35th stage win at the Tour de France with victory in Bordeaux.

Britain's Cavendish surged into the lead in the final sprint on Friday before Philipsen powered past him in sight of the line on stage seven.

Cavendish jointly holds the record for most Tour stage wins on 34 with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

The victory saw Belgium's Philipsen secure his third stage win in the Tour this year.

Denmark's defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage seven results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 3hrs 46mins 28secs

2. Mark Cavendish (GB/Astana-Qazaqstan) Same time

3. Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)

4. Luca Mozzato (Ita/Arkea-Samsic)

5. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jayco-AlUla)

6. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-hansgrohe)

7. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious)

8. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Cofidis)

9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Uno-X Pro)

10. Mads Pedersen (Den/Lidl - Trek)

General classification after stage seven

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 29hrs 57mins 12secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) + 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) + 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +4mins 43secs

9. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs

More to follow.