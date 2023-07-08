Close menu

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish out of race after crash on stage eight

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish grimaces after a crash on stage eight of the 2023 Tour de France, which forced him to abandon the race
Mark Cavendish was helped into an ambulance having suffered a suspected broken collarbone

Mark Cavendish is out of the Tour de France after crashing during stage eight on Saturday.

The Manxman, 38, had already said this Tour would be his last as he plans to retire at the end of the season.

Widely regarded as cycling's greatest sprinter of all time, Cavendish came into this year's Tour level on 34 stage wins with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

Jasper Philipsen denied Cavendish a record-breaking 35th stage win during stage seven on Friday.

Cavendish was involved in an innocuous crash with Pello Bilbao 60km from the finish of Saturday's 200.7km transitional stage between Libourne and Limoges.

He suffered a suspected broken collarbone and went into an ambulance, with his team Astana Qazaqstan confirming he was forced to abandon the race.

The Tour added: "Heartbreaking for the Manx Missile."

Cavendish is the fifth rider to abandon this year's Tour after Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Jacopo Guarnieri and Luis Leon Sanchez, with all those withdrawals due to crashes.

It marks the seventh time from 14 appearances that Cavendish, who made his Tour debut in 2007, has not finished the race.

After a two-year absence, and having not won a Tour stage since 2016, he returned in 2021 to win four and move level with five-time Tour winner Merckx.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Pottermagic, today at 15:53

    Thankfully that means a typically uncompetitive, one-trick pony who rides on the tailcoats of others won't 'steal' a record from a genuine Grand Tour Great who had it all. All the best to him regardless, as he has entertained & brought some much needed character to the sport for many years, in addition to 'crossing swords' with the equally super-fast Peter Sagan

    • Reply posted by Tallrover, today at 15:56

      Tallrover replied:
      Desperate for attention Mr Clickbait?

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 15:53

    Arguably Britain’s best ever sportsman. Dominated the sprints for many years. Truly world class.

    Horrible way to bow out of le tour.

    Thanks for the memories. My favourite was winning the monument at San Remo amazingly well judged finish

    The win for the rainbow jersey and then wearing it to win in Paris makes my top 3 races for him

    At HTC no one could come close

    Chapeau to a true legend

  • Comment posted by Jockstay, today at 15:52

    Great effort in his final years to become the joint Tour de France record holder. Granted the opportunity he’d have beaten it already but he was deprived chance by last couple of dimension data and quick step. An example for all sportsmen in overcoming adversity with his last green jersey. He’s gone out on his shield with true Manx grit as the greatest sprinter of all time. Chapeau Mark Cavendish

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 15:47

    Oh dear, what a way to end the race. So sad the hear this.

  • Comment posted by rogersan, today at 15:43

    I hope he will be present in Paris, even if his arm in a sling, and is given an opportunity to take to the stage in recognition of his achievement.

  • Comment posted by Nick C, today at 15:42

    Such a sad end for Cav, the greatest Tour de France sprinter of all time. Thanks you Cav 🎉👍🎉

  • Comment posted by Eggmeister, today at 15:40

    Gutted for Cav! Coming so close the other day for no 35, who knows maybe a chance to come back next year, doesn't deserve for it to end this way. For me the best British rider ever.

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 15:39

    Totally gutted for Cav and he will be devastated. But he is a true star of cycling and a genuine legend

  • Comment posted by Hoppy, today at 15:35

    Gutted for him......back in 2024 then.

    • Reply posted by Homer from Springfield, today at 15:40

      Homer from Springfield replied:
      100% - yesterday proof positive the Manx Missile has the speed.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:33

    What a shame, but no matter what the equal record is a massive achievement. Go out with you your head held high, you have been an inspiration for a generation of cyclists. Thanks Cav and good luck in whatever you do next

  • Comment posted by 60runner, today at 15:32

    Dear Cav - you’ve always played it on the edge & your astounding career has (literally) encapsulated the thrills & spills of cycling - what a blast - no regrets ❤️✊‼️

  • Comment posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 15:31

    I am disappointed that he crashed out but I didn't want him to break the record

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 15:51

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      Why not?

  • Comment posted by WalkingCloud, today at 15:30

    Dear Lord, what a sad little life, Jasper. You ruined my night, completely, so you could have the stage.

    • Reply posted by Mr Nelson, today at 15:44

      Mr Nelson replied:
      Great reference. Cue 20 people having a go at you because they haven’t understood it at all. Good luck…

  • Comment posted by whocares, today at 15:26

    Part one of what I said is correct yesterday. Cav would not win another stage. Will Philipsen break his and Eddie's record

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 15:29

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      He's along way to go before he even gets close to it

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:26

    Just switched on to this news. Very sad. Get well soon, Cav.

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 15:25

    🤬🤬🤬 biggest and most BS thing that has p@ssd me off in a very very long time !! I swear to god I hope you come back next year... had he completed the tour and not won at least he could say he gave it everything to try to and would not feel to come back... now it's more it was taken away from him and may feel hard done by and want to Come back

    • Reply posted by Homer from Springfield, today at 15:45

      Homer from Springfield replied:
      Let no one forget his illness which kept him out for two years/6 Grand Tours and the break-in where his family were threatened - what are the chances he may have done at least 3 of those 6, say 15 pure sprint stages, and not won one of them?

  • Comment posted by Phainopepla, today at 15:24

    Man, what a way to finish..Gutted for you sir and thanks for all the great moments your career has given us

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 15:24

    By the way date picked a day when it rains at Wimbledon and Headingley

    • Reply posted by Mike Jordan, today at 15:29

      Mike Jordan replied:
      fate sorry autocorrect

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 15:23

    Doesn't make any difference, already the greatest sprinter and, in sharing the record with Merckx, will always be mentioned in the same breath as the greatest stage cyclist of all time.

    Chapeau Cav, not your year but your achievements are stuff of legend!

    • Reply posted by Medox Meade, today at 15:36

      Medox Meade replied:
      Cab and Merckx should never be compared - completely different riders. Cav, I think pretty much the greatest sprinter ever - record in all 3 tours testifies to that.

      However, when talking about cycling greats, it’s mainly referred to GC riders although one day classic and some sprinters riders up there as well.

      Cav is a great but nowhere near the greatness of Merckx.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:23

    Absolutely GUTTED for him 😢

