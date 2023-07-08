Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Vas celebrates winning the 125.7km run from Nuoro to Sassari

Blanka Vas won a sprint finish to claim victory on stage eight of the Giro d'Italia Donne.

The Hungarian rider timed her surge just right as she beat second-placed Chloe Dygert and Liane Lippert, in third, to the finishing line.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten retained a comfortable advantage of nearly four minutes in overall lead of the race with one stage left to go.

"It was a really hard sprint," said Vas after the 125.7km stage.

"It was an uphill sprint so it was good for me.

"I knew I had to go really late ... and it was the right moment."

Stage eight results

1. Blanka Vas (Hun/SD Worx) 3hrs 00mins 41secs

2. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon SRAM Racing) Same time

3. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) Same time

4. Silvia Persico (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) Same time

5. Ally Wollaston (NZ/ Soudal Quick-Step) Same time

6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-SUEZ) Same time

7. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) Same time

8. Greta Marturano (Ita/Fenix-Deceuninck) Same time

9. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) Same time

10. Marianne Vos (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time

General classification

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 21hrs 06mins 52secs

2. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +3mins 56secs

3. Gaia Realini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +4mins 23secs

4. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +5mins 34secs

5. Veronica Ewers (USA/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) +5mins 35secs

6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-SUEZ) +6mins 16secs

7. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) +6mins 25secs

8. Silvia Persico (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +7mins 01secs

9. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/SD Worx) +7mins 28sec

10. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) +9mins 12secs