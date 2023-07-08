Giro d'Italia Donne 2023: Blanka Vas wins sprint finish to claim stage eight win
Blanka Vas won a sprint finish to claim victory on stage eight of the Giro d'Italia Donne.
The Hungarian rider timed her surge just right as she beat second-placed Chloe Dygert and Liane Lippert, in third, to the finishing line.
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten retained a comfortable advantage of nearly four minutes in overall lead of the race with one stage left to go.
"It was a really hard sprint," said Vas after the 125.7km stage.
"It was an uphill sprint so it was good for me.
"I knew I had to go really late ... and it was the right moment."
Stage eight results
1. Blanka Vas (Hun/SD Worx) 3hrs 00mins 41secs
2. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon SRAM Racing) Same time
3. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) Same time
4. Silvia Persico (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) Same time
5. Ally Wollaston (NZ/ Soudal Quick-Step) Same time
6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-SUEZ) Same time
7. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) Same time
8. Greta Marturano (Ita/Fenix-Deceuninck) Same time
9. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) Same time
10. Marianne Vos (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time
General classification
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 21hrs 06mins 52secs
2. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +3mins 56secs
3. Gaia Realini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +4mins 23secs
4. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +5mins 34secs
5. Veronica Ewers (USA/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) +5mins 35secs
6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-SUEZ) +6mins 16secs
7. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) +6mins 25secs
8. Silvia Persico (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +7mins 01secs
9. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/SD Worx) +7mins 28sec
10. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) +9mins 12secs