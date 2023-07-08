Close menu

Tour de France: Sadness and tears as Mark Cavendish breaks collarbone in Tour-ending crash

Mark Cavendish on the floor during stage eight of the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish grabbed his right collarbone in the immediate aftermath of the crash

Race director Christian Prudhomme said "the Tour de France is sad" after Mark Cavendish crashed out of what is set to be his final appearance in the event.

Manxman Cavendish, 38, broke a collarbone in an innocuous-looking crash about 60km from the finish of stage eight from Libourne to Limoges.

That means he is set to retire on a record-equalling 34 stage victories - the same as Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

"It is an emotional day, he was so sad just after the fall," said Prudhomme.

Cavendish announced in May he would retire at the end of the season.

"He is the best sprinter in the history of the Tour de France and he wanted to try to win the 35th stage," added Prudhomme.

"He is sad, we are sad, the Tour de France is sad."

After missing last year's Tour, Cavendish entered this year's race looking to take sole ownership of the record for stage victories.

The Astana Qazaqstan rider was agonisingly close to doing just that on Friday, but an issue with his gears allowed Jasper Philipsen to pip him.

Cavendish was "bitterly disappointed" by that - and within 24 hours his race was over.

He hit the deck after touching wheels with Pello Bilbao and was helped into the back of an ambulance and taken to hospital in Perigueux.

"Everyone in the team is hurting," said Mark Renshaw, who was Cavendish's lead-out man from 2009-2011 and in 2016, and joined Astana as a sprint adviser prior to the Tour.

"I won't lie, I cried."

Cavendish made his Tour debut in 2007 and has failed to finish seven of his 14 appearances.

Mads Pedersen, who won Saturday's stage, said it had been a "pleasure" to ride against him.

"I always had a good relationship with him in the peloton," said the Dane. "It's so sad for a legend to finish the Tour like this."

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar said: "I think everybody here wanted him to win one stage, and yesterday he was super close. It's a bad moment.

"He was one of my favourites when we were kids. Him sprinting on the Champs-Elysees.... we just wanted to have his style and his legs."

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:14

    Broken-hearted

  • Comment posted by Nicola, today at 22:12

    Shouldn’t the Tour De France be a French race? Not the Tour De l’Europe?

  • Comment posted by Horseshoe pass, today at 22:05

    Just goes to show how dangerous cycling is these guys cycle on closed roads no wonder how many cyclists end up in a box cycling on UK roads.

    • Reply posted by LargeCoffee, today at 22:13

      LargeCoffee replied:
      I'm sorry for your brain injury.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:01

    Come on Cav, one more crack at it next year. Don’t finish your amazing career like this. You’re too good…

    • Reply posted by Jockstay, today at 22:06

      Jockstay replied:
      He just needs one more tour win so could do a lance armstrong and just do the tour alone(without EPO). The form he showed yesterday he was fastest sprinter only for the mechanical failure... nevermind

  • Comment posted by Horseshoe pass, today at 21:59

    Terrible news for Caverdish but good news not to promote cycling on UK roads less cyclists less fatalities 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Keith B, today at 22:04

      Keith B replied:
      Troll.

  • Comment posted by troon, today at 21:58

    Cruel but you can never take away that this guy is a legend!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:58

    Sad to see but will be remembered for years of greatness.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 21:56

    Wonder if he will go for one more year after this as yesterday after the defeat you could see the pain the mechanical caused him as he genuinely felt he would have won. Here's hoping

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 21:54

    Bad luck for Cavendish to have crashed out. Bad luck to have had a mechanical yesterday, which possibly denied him a record-breaking win. But better to have gone out fighting than making up the numbers. I hope Sagan does something special in one of the upcoming stages, because his final Tour could be even sadder if he does nothing but barely manage to squeeze into the top 20 in the sprints.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:52

    Cav, thanks for providing us cycling fans with so many great moments, true legend.

  • Comment posted by lindsey, today at 21:52

    Cav, we all wanted you to get win No 35 but it was not to be. However, you can be proud of you and what you achieved, the friends you made along your journey and the pride you gave the British people watching you. Thank you.

    • Reply posted by smr, today at 22:06

      smr replied:
      I didn't, so don't say we all

  • Comment posted by Sevennil, today at 21:44

    Chapeau

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 21:42

    Sport is cruel. No proper fairwwell for David de gea at utd.no proper fairwell for cav e.g stage win. But its sport and today showed the deep lows.....its only occasional highs for most sports people. Truly top sprinter at his best. Thanks cav.

  • Comment posted by 2small2slow, today at 21:37

    Sad day but what a legend. Thanks for some great memories Cav, all the best

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:15

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      The Manx Missile was more of a Manx Misery today. Couldn't even stay on his bike. Was he half cut or something?

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 21:24

    Those missed years with Barr-Epstein virus .... what would the number of stage wins have been if he'd been fully fit. Always a chance of a crash in a bunch sprint but to end like this is so frustrating. Sad end to a great career. Thanks for all the excitement.

  • Comment posted by Ironal, today at 21:04

    What a sad, anti-climatic way to end a truly great TdF career. Hat’s off to Cav for all the great memories, but we will all be wondering “What if …..”

    • Reply posted by Cameron, today at 22:00

      Cameron replied:
      Especially as he recorded the highest speed in the sprints and was it nor for a mechanical had yesterday's stage won..,

      Obviously that's playing what if's... But hiting the highest speeds shows he still has it.

