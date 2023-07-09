Close menu

Mark Cavendish: Tour de France record possible with team to offer place in 2024 race

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments7

Mark Cavendish grimaces after a crash on stage eight of the 2023 Tour de France, which forced him to abandon the race
Cavendish broke a collarbone as he crashed out of what was set to be his final Tour de France before retirement.

Mark Cavendish's team are to offer him the chance to attempt to win a record 35th Tour de France stage in 2024.

The British rider, who is set to retire at the end of this season, abandoned this year's race after breaking his collarbone on Saturday's eighth stage.

Cavendish is equal with five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins.

"I hope we will see him soon back in the race. In my opinion, his career cannot end here," Astana Qazaqstan team manager Alexandre Vinokourov said.

He admitted it was "too early to say something about his race program", but continued: "I crashed out in the Tour of 2011 but I came back to win Olympic Gold one year later. It would be nice if Mark comes back to the Tour for a 15th time and wins that 35th stage."

He earlier told French newspaper L'Equipe:external-link "We are ready to offer him this possibility. But it is he who will decide".

Cavendish, who announced in May that he would retire at the end of the season, fell in an innocuous looking crash about 60km from the finish of stage eight.

It came a day after falling short of a record-breaking 35th stage victory at the Tour.

He has competed in 14 Tours since making his debut in 2007, but has now failed to complete seven of those.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by El Rebelde, today at 12:04

    In a way, he's in a better position to decide than if he went through this year's tour without getting a win.
    He's going to find out if he still misses training or whether retirement doesn't seem too bad.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 12:03

    Vino's a clever guy. He knows what great publicity a 35th Tour stage win would be for Astana.

    It'll be interesting to see whether Cav changes his mind about retirement over the next few months. Fans will respect his decision either way though.

  • Comment posted by DC, today at 11:57

    Cav, whatever you choose to do, you are a hero in mine and millions of other eyes. Best wishes in your recovery.

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 11:53

    Depends if he wants to put his body through another a year of preparing and training?
    Would love to see him do it. But it's a big decision for him.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 11:49

    A legend that will always be a legend...don't be tempted Mark...listen to your body and enjoy life with your family...you have created many exciting afternoons watching the tour...thank you.

  • Comment posted by greenbird10, today at 11:48

    They clearly have faith in him.

    But will he want to? It means putting normal life on hold for another year.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 11:48

    An inspiration for a generation and another chance? If he has it in him maybe worth it, go and have a go Cav set a new record that will never be beaten

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured