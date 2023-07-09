Close menu

Tour de France 2023: Michael Woods claims first stage win on summit finish for stage nine

From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard on stage nine of the 2023 Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar (right) made a move near the Puy de Dome summit to close the gap on Jonas Vingegaard before the first rest day of this year's Tour

Canadian climber Michael Woods timed his ride to perfection to claim his first stage win on the Tour de France.

Matteo Jorgenson was more than a minute clear as he began climbing the dormant volcano of Puy de Dome on stage nine.

But the American was caught by Israel Start-Up Nation rider Woods less than 500m from the iconic summit finish.

Tadej Pogacar then attacked defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, making up eight seconds on the overall race leader to close the gap to 17 seconds.

Two-time winner Pogacar finished 13th on the day, a place ahead of Denmark's Vingegaard, more than eight minutes after the 36-year-old Woods.

British pair Simon Yates and Tom Pidcock were the next riders over the summit, seeing Pidcock climb two places to seventh of the general classification standings while Yates is sixth, moving within five seconds of his twin brother and early race leader Adam, who is fifth.

Jorgenson had gone clear 47km from the finish but was denied a place on the podium altogether as he was passed by Pierre Latour and Matej Mohoric in the last few metres before the line.

Stage nine results

1. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) 4hrs 19mins 41secs

2. Pierre Latour (Fra/TotalEnergies) +28secs

3. Matej Mohoric (Slo/Bahrain Victorious) +35secs

4. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Movistar) Same time

5. Clement Berthet (Fra/AG2R-Citroen) +55secs

6. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost) +1min 23secs

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan) +1min 39secs

8. Jonas Gregaard (Den/Uno-X) +1min 58secs

9. Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra/TotalEnergies) +2mins 16secs

10 David de la Cruz (Spa/Astana-Qazaqstan) +2mins 34secs

General classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 38hrs 37mins 46secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +17secs

3. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 40secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 22secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 39secs

6. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +4mins 44secs

7. Thomas Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 26secs

8. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 07secs

9. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +6mins 45secs

10. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +7mins 37secs

  • Comment posted by smudge, today at 17:59

    Pogacar leading 2:1 in head to heads

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:57

    Van Aert not blowing up, he's not a high mountain specialist despite his stellar all round ability, he did what he could.
    Likewise Sepp Kuss who took Vingegaard within 3km then it was up to him to ride out with Pogacar who was again stronger.
    Pogacar just racing so much smarter this year.

  • Comment posted by window, today at 17:55

    Great racing and intrest from a novice who learning about races within races and how or not they matter . All Podium places may swap

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:54

    I feel sorry for Matteo Jorgenson. He had a simple choice go for it from circa 50KM or stay put with the breakaway and get done by the climbers. He had nearly two minutes on Michael Woods who is a fine climber who just chewed away his lead. Pogacar the big winner again and Vinegaard looks gaunt and didn't have the legs again. His team look like they have been overworked and Pogacar looks fresh.

  • Comment posted by Barcelona , today at 17:51

    As a fan im still hanging on to the tour de France as a spectacle having given up on athletics as a clean sport

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:49

    Wout van Art has blown up twice now and was peddling squares again today. Kuss dropped halfway up the climb and still has the Giro burn to kick in as he used huge energy in the final week and that is going to catch up with him. Vinegaard had now answer to Pogacar today and rode within himself. Right now if Pogacar keeps doing what he is doing with an ITT to come he will win this TdF.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 17:48

    Such a tough result for Jorgensen but Woods was amazing today. Great for his team too, they were relegated from the grand tour and are only racing by invitation.

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 17:47

    Wow Brutal

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:45

    Great ride by Michael Woods. Started the final climb nearly two minutes behind Jorgensen and just paced himself brilliantly to win by a distance. Jumbo continue to burn riders and it's going to damage them big time. van Aert blew early on the final climb as did Kelderman and Kuss could not stay the pace. Pogacar has the measure of Vinegaard now and it is clear he can outdo him on the big climbs

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:44

    I wish Puy de Dome featured more frequently in the Tour. It’s an iconic mountain in the Auvergne and a marvellous setting to finish the stage. Congratulations to veteran Michal Woods on his victory and the rest of the cyclists.

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 17:44

    As gutted for Jorgensen today as I was for Cav yesterday, all that effort in the last 30miles and he missed out on a podium by seconds, what a cruel but fantastuc sport

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 17:40

    Cav should have won this stage, the greatest rider in the whole universe.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:43

      Red Hare replied:
      Now you’re just being silly.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 17:35

    Its going to be a close finish for who wins the tour

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:39

      SD replied:
      Hmm I thought so initially but Pogacar looking ominously strong and Vingegaard twice been dropped.
      Still two weeks to go of course so lot could change.
      Between those two though.

  • Comment posted by Roomania, today at 17:34

    Great to see Pogacar coming back. Looks like we could have a really exciting last 2 weeks.
    Chapeau to Michael Woods. Those last fee kilos were an absolute killer.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:34

    Great ride by Woods. Heartbreak though for Jorgenson as he went out front with 47km to go and caught in last km and didn't even get on podium.
    In GC Vingegaard keeps yellow but Pogacar takes back more time and looks the stronger.
    Race very much on.

    • Reply posted by Suggul , today at 18:08

      Suggul replied:
      Why do you feel the need to summarise the above article in your comments?

  • Comment posted by Francis Byrn, today at 17:32

    36 and still going strong . . .
    In fact ;
    Better then ever !

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 17:30

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 17:25

    Wow what an effort and in that heat, Chapeau

  • Comment posted by darrenc, today at 17:25

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 17:29

      Paul replied:
      Obviously you care enough to comment.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:21

    Amazing how these athletes perform in temperatures like today and climbing up slopes , awesome fitness levels

    • Reply posted by Suggul , today at 18:07

      Suggul replied:
      Dopage?

