Lizzie Deignan has had previous success in Glasgow, winning the women's road race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

UCI Cycling World Championships Dates : 3-13 August Coverage : Watch the finals of 13 World Championships across seven disciplines over 11 days on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Lizzie Deignan, Geraint Thomas and Sarah Storey have been included in the British squad for the Road World Championships in Glasgow next month.

Mark Cavendish also makes the long list despite breaking his collarbone in a fall in the Tour de France on Saturday.

The road and para-road events will form part of the first combined UCI Cycling World Championships from August 3-13.

"Lots of happy memories so look forward to returning," said Deignan, who won the 2014 Commonwealth title in Glasgow.

National road race champion Fred Wright, 24, and Olympic mountain bike cross-country champion Tom Pidcock, 23, who are both currently competing in the Tour de France, join 2018 Tour champion Thomas, 37, in a strong men's team.

Former world champion Cavendish, 38, will be given time to assess the injury he picked up in the Tour de France on Saturday's eighth stage before the final elite men's squad is cut down to eight road riders and two time-trial specialists.

Deignan, who was the women's world champion in 2015 and is returning after giving birth to her second child last September, heads a women's squad that includes last year's world under-23 road race silver medallist Pfeiffer Georgi, 22.

The 34-year-old said: "I can't wait to pull a GB jersey on again. It's always a privilege and can't be taken for granted, especially after two children and with the depth of talent we have in the women's peloton now.

"It will be good to be back on familiar roads in Glasgow where I've had previous success at nationals and the Commonwealth Games."

As well as elite races, the championships will include under-23 and junior competitions. Britain's junior squad includes Ben Wiggins, the 17-year-old son of former world and Olympic track and time-trial champion Bradley Wiggins, 43, who also won the 2012 Tour de France.

Storey, 45, is aiming for an 11th road title and leads a para-road squad that won 43 medals in the 2023 Para-cycling Road World Cup series.

The road and time-trial events form part of an 11-day programme of 13 world championship events - including the Mountain Bike and Track World Championships - taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland.

The para-road events will take place in Dumfries and Galloway from 9-13 August, while the road events will take place across the duration of the event, with starts and finishes in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling and Loch Lomond.

Squads in full (long list)

Elite men: Lewis Askey, Mark Cavendish, Owain Doull, Sean Flynn, Ethan Hayter (road and time-trial), James Knox, Daniel McLay, Tom Pidcock, Luke Rowe, James Shaw, Jake Stewart, Mark Stewart, Ben Swift, Connor Swift, Josh Tarling (time-trial only), Geraint Thomas (road and time-trial), Ben Tulett (road and time-trial), Ben Turner (road and time-trial), Sam Watson, Fred Wright, Ethan Vernon (road and time-trial)

Under-23 men: Lewis Askey, Joseph Blackmore, Josh Charlton (time-trial only), Jack Brough, Bob Donaldson, Josh Giddings (road and time-trial), Josh Golliker (time-trial only), Noah Hobbs, Lukas Nerurkar, Oliver Rees, Jack Rootkin-Gray, Josh Tarling (road and time-trial), Callum Thornley (road and time-trial), Ben Tulett (road and time-trial), Maximus Walker (road and time-trial), Zachary Walker, Sam Watson, Ethan Vernon (road and time-trial)

Junior men: Alex Beldon (road race reserve), Matthew Brennan (road race, time-trial reserve), Jacob Bush (time-trial only, road race reserve), Sebastian Grindley, Ben Marsh (road race reserve), Tomos Pattinson, Jed Smithson, Ben Wiggins (road and time-trial)

Elite and under-23 women: Elynor Backstedt (U23), Elinor Barker, Lizzie Deignan, Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson (road and time-trial), Elizabeth Holden (road and time-trial), Anna Shackley (U23), Claire Steels, Rebecca Storrie, Alice Towers (U23)

Junior women: Cat Ferguson (road and time-trial), Ella Jamieson (road race and time-trail reserve), Carys Lloyd, Holly Ramsey (road race reserve), Awen Roberts, Izzy Sharp (road and time-trial), Imogen Wolff

Para-road men: Archie Atkinson (MC4), Felix Barrow (MT2), Nick Beighton (MH5), Will Bjergfelt (MC5), Alex Brooke-Turner (MH4), Jaco Van Gass (MC3), Fin Graham (MC3), Luke Jones (MH3), Matt Robertson (MC2), Sam Ruddock (MC1), Ryan Taylor (MC2), Ben Watson (MC3)

Para-road women: Fran Brown (WC1), Amelia Cass (WC3), Claire Danson (WH3), Hannah Moore (WC4), Morgan Newberry (WC5), Daphne Schrager (WC2), Sarah Storey (WC5), Katie Toft (WC1)

Para-road tandems: Steve Bate piloted by Chris Latham, Adam Duggleby piloted by Chris McDonald, Lizzi Jordan piloted by Corrine Hall, Sophie Unwin piloted by Jenny Holl, Lora Fachie (reserve stoker)