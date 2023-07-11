Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Katie Archibald has won world titles in the omnium, Madison and team pursuit

UCI Cycling World Championships Venue : Various in Scotland Dates : 3-13 August Coverage : Watch the finals of 13 World Championships across seven disciplines over 11 days on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland's Katie Archibald will lead the British team at the Track World Championships in her home city of Glasgow from 3-9 August.

Archibald is joined by leading home hopes Jack Carlin and Neil Fachie in a squad that includes 21 world champions.

The event will include track and para-track for the first time and take place as part of the wider combined UCI Cycling World Championships.

"I can't wait to race at home," said four-time world champion Archibald, 29.

The Track World Championships will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as part of an 11-day programme of 13 world championship events - including the Mountain Bike and Road World Championships - taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland from 3-13 August.

"It makes me so proud that Scotland's hosting such a massive event, and as a fan of the sport, I'm really excited that such a huge celebration of cycling is happening here," said Archibald.

The double Olympic gold medallist will be joined in the women's endurance team by defending points race world champion Neah Evans, 32, and five-time world champion Elinor Barker, 28.

The men's endurance team includes reigning team pursuit champions Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood.

Paisley-born Olympic silver medallist Jack Carlin, 26, heads the sprint team, while Katy Marchant, 30, returns from giving birth last year to join last year's team sprint bronze medallists Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, and Emma Finucane.

Scotland's Neil Fachie, 39, who has won 16 world titles, is one of 16 defending champions in the para-track team.

Squads in full

Men's sprint (long-list): Jack Carlin, Ali Fielding, Harry Ledingham-Horn, Ed Lowe, Hayden Norris, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

Women's sprint (long-list): Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant, Lowri Thomas

Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Josh Charlton, Ethan Hayter, Will Perrett, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Rhys Britton (reserve), Fred Wright (reserve)

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Meg Barker, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts, Sophie Lewis (reserve)

Para-track women: Fran Brown (WC1), Amelia Cass (WC3), Kadeena Cox (WC4), Hannah Moore (WC4), Morgan Newberry (WC5), Daphne Schrager (WC2), Katie Toft (WC1)

Para-track men: Archie Atkinson (MC4), Will Bjergfelt (MC5), Jody Cundy (MC4), Jaco Van Gass (MC3), Fin Graham (MC3), Martin Hailstone (MC3), Blaine Hunt (MC5), Matt Robertson (MC2), Sam Ruddock (MC1), Jacob Smith (MC3), Ryan Taylor (MC2)

Para-track tandem: James Ball piloted by Steffan Lloyd, Steve Bate piloted by Chris Latham, Lora Fachie piloted by Corrine Hall, Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham, Lizzi Jordan piloted by Amy Cole, Chris McDonald piloted by Adam Duggleby, Sophie Unwin piloted by Jenny Holl, Henry Latimer (reserve pilot)