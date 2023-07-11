Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pello Bilbao timed his sprint finish to perfection as he claimed his first stage victory in the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Krists Neilands attacked his breakaway companions over the top of the final climb on stage 10 but was caught with 3km to go.

Spaniard Bilbao reeled in a late attack from Georg Zimmermann and then dominated the sprint to win in Issoire.

Jonas Vingegaard retains his overall leader's yellow jersey.

