From the section Cycling

Jasper Philipsen secured his fourth stage win of the 2023 Tour de France as he produced another powerful sprint to claim victory on stage 11.

The Belgian worked his way up through the bunch and then kicked off the wheel of Dylan Groenewegen, who came second.

The last rider to win four bunch sprints in a single Tour de France was Briton Mark Cavendish in 2021.

Philipsen extends his lead in the green jersey, while Jonas Vingegaard keeps the overall leader's yellow jersey.

More to follow.