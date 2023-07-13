Olympic BMX champions Beth Shriever and Charlotte Worthington named in British squad for Worlds
Olympic BMX champions Beth Shriever and Charlotte Worthington have been named in Great Britain's squad for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
Olympic and world silver medallist Kye Whyte and Olympic bronze medallist Declan Brooks are also named in the squad of 23 for the event in Scotland.
It means 200 athletes will represent Great Britain at the 11-day event, across eight disciplines in August.
BMX racing and BMX freestyle park will take place in Glasgow.
Shriever and Worthington won Great Britain's first ever Olympic BMX gold medals at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Freestyle park events take place at Glasgow Green from 5-7 August, before the racing events close out the championships between 12-13 August.
Full BMX squad
BMX racing
Elite men: Ross Cullen, Quillan Isidore, Eddie Moore, Paddy Sharrock, Kye Whyte
Elite women: Beth Shriever
Under-23 men: Matthew Gilston, Callum Russell
Under-23 women: Emily Hutt
Junior men: Mark Fletcher, Alexander Talbott
Junior women: Betsy Bax, Ava Brown, Sienna Harvey
BMX freestyle park
Elite men: Declan Brooks, Shaun Gornall, James Jones, Jude Jones, Kieran Reilly, Dylan Hessey (reserve)
Elite women: Sasha Pardoe, Holly Pipe, Charlotte Worthington