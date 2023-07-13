Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Kieran Reilly: GB BMX medal hope proud of north east roots

European BMX freestyle champion rider Kieran Reilly wants to add Olympic gold to his list of honours at next year's Paris Games - at least once he has earned qualification for the event.

The 22-year-old has already won European freestyle park gold, the first British gold medal in his discipline.

Gateshead's Reilly also made history when he performed the first-ever 'Triple Flair' trick in 2022.

"The pride of going to Paris would be immense," Reilly told BBC Look North.

"The European Championships is one thing but the Olympic Games is where all the best in their individual sports from around the world are.

"You know everyone likewise has put everything in to get there, it would be a different sense of pride.

"Qualifying is one goal, but once I've done that the goal switches to becoming Olympic champion."

Reilly has moved his training camp down to Corby, in Northamptonshire, but has not forgotten his roots.

"To take a medal back home would be next level," Reilly added.

"[The north east] is seen as somewhere not many people come from and not having the facilities.

"So it would show kids up north that if you put work in, then you can make it."