Michal Kwiatkowski gave British team Ineos Grenadiers their first stage win of this year's Tour de France at the summit finish to stage 13.

The Polish rider, 33, broke away on the gruelling 17.4km climb up the Grand Colombier and stayed clear to claim an unexpected second Tour stage win.

Two-time race winner Tadej Pogacar launched a thrilling attack on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard near the line.

That saw the defending champion's lead cut from 17 seconds to nine.

Pogacar was expected to attack on Friday's 137.8km route from Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne - the first of three successive mountain stages set to be crucial in the battle for this year's yellow jersey.

The Slovenian had three UAE Team Emirates team-mates with him on the final climb, with Vingegaard right behind.

Although they decided against trying to reel in Kwiatkowski, Pogacar made his move 400m from the finish and finished in third spot.

Britain's Tom Pidcock was fifth over the line, with compatriots Simon and Adam Yates crossing in ninth and 10th, respectively, to keep all three in the top eight of the general classification standings.

More to follow.